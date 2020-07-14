All apartments in Brookfield
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

PrairieWalk at Towne Centre

3755 N Brookfield Rd · (262) 261-8150
Location

3755 N Brookfield Rd, Brookfield, WI 53045

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 · Avail. Oct 13

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from PrairieWalk at Towne Centre.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of the most vibrant walkable neighborhoods in the Brookfield area! Excellent proximity to the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, Mitchell Park, shopping, dining, schools and a quick drive to nearly anywhere! PrairieWalk is located in the heart of Sendiks Towne Centre in Brookfield, a setting that offers a perfect blend of convenience, culture and high-end amenities. PrairieWalk is a rare find offering gorgeous natural escape views. This smoke free, pet friendly community features 56 luxury apartment homes in 2 distinctive buildings. Thoughtful consideration was given when designing these unique apartments, down to the smallest of details. We know you will find a comfortable fit in one of the many spacious layouts that PrairieWalk is offering.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Underground parking garage: $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does PrairieWalk at Towne Centre have any available units?
PrairieWalk at Towne Centre has 3 units available starting at $1,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does PrairieWalk at Towne Centre have?
Some of PrairieWalk at Towne Centre's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is PrairieWalk at Towne Centre currently offering any rent specials?
PrairieWalk at Towne Centre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is PrairieWalk at Towne Centre pet-friendly?
Yes, PrairieWalk at Towne Centre is pet friendly.
Does PrairieWalk at Towne Centre offer parking?
Yes, PrairieWalk at Towne Centre offers parking.
Does PrairieWalk at Towne Centre have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, PrairieWalk at Towne Centre offers units with in unit laundry.
Does PrairieWalk at Towne Centre have a pool?
No, PrairieWalk at Towne Centre does not have a pool.
Does PrairieWalk at Towne Centre have accessible units?
No, PrairieWalk at Towne Centre does not have accessible units.
Does PrairieWalk at Towne Centre have units with dishwashers?
Yes, PrairieWalk at Towne Centre has units with dishwashers.
Does PrairieWalk at Towne Centre have units with air conditioning?
Yes, PrairieWalk at Towne Centre has units with air conditioning.
