PrairieWalk at Towne Centre

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry garage parking 24hr maintenance

VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of the most vibrant walkable neighborhoods in the Brookfield area! Excellent proximity to the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, Mitchell Park, shopping, dining, schools and a quick drive to nearly anywhere! PrairieWalk is located in the heart of Sendiks Towne Centre in Brookfield, a setting that offers a perfect blend of convenience, culture and high-end amenities. PrairieWalk is a rare find offering gorgeous natural escape views. This smoke free, pet friendly community features 56 luxury apartment homes in 2 distinctive buildings. Thoughtful consideration was given when designing these unique apartments, down to the smallest of details. We know you will find a comfortable fit in one of the many spacious layouts that PrairieWalk is offering.