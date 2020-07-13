All apartments in Brookfield
Norhardt Crossing Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Norhardt Crossing Apartments

1930 Norhardt Dr · (833) 832-7169
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1930 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI 53045

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02-103 · Avail. now

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-110 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,641

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1319 sqft

Unit 01-102 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,651

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1319 sqft

Unit 01-218 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,736

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1383 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Norhardt Crossing Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
on-site laundry
basketball court
business center
hot tub
internet access
Fall in Love With Your New Apartment Home.
Join the friendly Norhardt residents and fall in love with your new apartment home at Norhardt Crossing! Take a leisurely stroll through the community or walk Norhardt Drive to your choice of convenient amenities. Stop at the library to check out a book, walk across the street to pick up groceries at Pick ‘N Save, enjoy the Farmers Market in the summer, eat lunch at Panera Bread with your friends, or enjoy a frozen yogurt on a hot day! Whatever you’d like to do, it’s all within arms reach!

Enjoy Personal Service.
You’ll enjoy the personal service our Management Team provides to each and every resident. Take advantage of a menu of services, activities and benefits designed to exceed your highest expectations such as dry cleaning, dog walking, home care for travelers, package receipt and delivery and more. The Norhardt Team is truly an unbeatable resource for neighborhood amenities, activities and services. You’ll live the life of luxury at Nor

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Parking garage: $50/month (single), $75/month (double), Attached garage: for town homes only.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Norhardt Crossing Apartments have any available units?
Norhardt Crossing Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Norhardt Crossing Apartments have?
Some of Norhardt Crossing Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Norhardt Crossing Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Norhardt Crossing Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Norhardt Crossing Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Norhardt Crossing Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Norhardt Crossing Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Norhardt Crossing Apartments offers parking.
Does Norhardt Crossing Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Norhardt Crossing Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Norhardt Crossing Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Norhardt Crossing Apartments has a pool.
Does Norhardt Crossing Apartments have accessible units?
No, Norhardt Crossing Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Norhardt Crossing Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Norhardt Crossing Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Norhardt Crossing Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Norhardt Crossing Apartments has units with air conditioning.
