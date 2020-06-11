All apartments in Berlin
197 Broadway Street - 197 Broadway - Commercial
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

197 Broadway Street - 197 Broadway - Commercial

197 Broadway Street · (920) 267-4523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

197 Broadway Street, Berlin, WI 54923

Price and availability

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a commercial unit

THIS IS A COMMERCIAL UNIT
Number of Bedrooms: -
Number of Bathrooms: 1
Utilities Included In rent: All - gas, electric, water
Lawn care and Snow Removal: Tenants responsibility

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR TO APPLY:
STEP ONE: Go to bluefrogpm.com. Click on “Find a Rental” and scroll through the available listings.
If you find an address you would like to see, click on the green box “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. From there you can select a time to visit the property.

If you would like to apply for an address, go to STEP TWO: “Apply online – Resident Application”
Please note there is a $25.00 non-refundable application fee for all applicants, and any applicant 18 and over must apply.
Application process includes but is not limited to background checks, eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc. If you have further questions, please call 920-521-9006 or email admin@bluefrogpm.com.

PARA AGENDAR UNA DEMOSTRACION O APLICAR:
PASO UNO: Ve a bluefrogpm.com . Da click en “Find a Rental” y navega a través de nuestras propiedades listadas.
Si encuentras una dirección la cual te gustaría ver, da click en el botón verde “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. Ahí podrás seleccionar una fecha y hora para visitar la propiedad.

Si deseas aplicar para esa dirección, ve al PASO DOS: “Apply online- Resident Application”
Te recordamos que hay una cuota de $25.00 no rembolsable por aplicación para todos los aplicantes, y cualquier aplicante de 18 años o mayor necesita hacer una aplicación.
El proceso de la aplicación incluye, entre otros, verificación de antecedentes, historial de desalojo, historial criminal, verificación de ingresos, historial de alquiler, etc. Si tiene más preguntas, llame al 920-521-9006 o envie un correo electrónico a admin@bluefrogpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 Broadway Street - 197 Broadway - Commercial have any available units?
197 Broadway Street - 197 Broadway - Commercial doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berlin, WI.
Is 197 Broadway Street - 197 Broadway - Commercial currently offering any rent specials?
197 Broadway Street - 197 Broadway - Commercial isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Broadway Street - 197 Broadway - Commercial pet-friendly?
No, 197 Broadway Street - 197 Broadway - Commercial is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berlin.
Does 197 Broadway Street - 197 Broadway - Commercial offer parking?
No, 197 Broadway Street - 197 Broadway - Commercial does not offer parking.
Does 197 Broadway Street - 197 Broadway - Commercial have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 Broadway Street - 197 Broadway - Commercial does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Broadway Street - 197 Broadway - Commercial have a pool?
No, 197 Broadway Street - 197 Broadway - Commercial does not have a pool.
Does 197 Broadway Street - 197 Broadway - Commercial have accessible units?
No, 197 Broadway Street - 197 Broadway - Commercial does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Broadway Street - 197 Broadway - Commercial have units with dishwashers?
No, 197 Broadway Street - 197 Broadway - Commercial does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 197 Broadway Street - 197 Broadway - Commercial have units with air conditioning?
No, 197 Broadway Street - 197 Broadway - Commercial does not have units with air conditioning.
