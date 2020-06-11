All apartments in Berlin
Find more places like 143 Water Street - 104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berlin, WI
/
143 Water Street - 104
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

143 Water Street - 104

143 Water Street · (920) 267-4523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

143 Water Street, Berlin, WI 54923

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Originally built in 1925 as a Wisconsin Power and Light facility this property was completely renovated creating 18 unique units and keeping lot of historical charm and is on the river. Have to see to appreciate.

Structure Type: Apartment

Number of Bedrooms: 2

Number of Bathrooms: 2

Utilities included with rent: Heat and water

Utilities paid by tenant: Electric

Lawn care and Snow Removal: Provided

Pets: Small dogs and cats welcome with extra $35 per month per pet and extra 50% security deposit.

Parking: Off street parking

Laundry: Coin op washer / dryer on site

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR TO APPLY:
STEP ONE: Go to bluefrogpm.com. Click on “Find a Rental” and scroll through the available listings.
If you find an address you would like to see, click on the green box “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. From there you can select a time to visit the property.

If you would like to apply for an address, go to STEP TWO: “Apply online – Resident Application”
Please note there is a $25.00 non-refundable application fee for all applicants, and any applicant 18 and over must apply.
Application process includes but is not limited to background checks, eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc. If you have further questions, please call 920-521-9006 or email admin@bluefrogpm.com.

PARA AGENDAR UNA DEMOSTRACION O APLICAR:
PASO UNO: Ve a bluefrogpm.com . Da click en “Find a Rental” y navega a través de nuestras propiedades listadas.
Si encuentras una dirección la cual te gustaría ver, da click en el botón verde “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. Ahí podrás seleccionar una fecha y hora para visitar la propiedad.

Si deseas aplicar para esa dirección, ve al PASO DOS: “Apply online- Resident Application”
Te recordamos que hay una cuota de $25.00 no rembolsable por aplicación para todos los aplicantes, y cualquier aplicante de 18 años o mayor necesita hacer una aplicación.
El proceso de la aplicación incluye, entre otros, verificación de antecedentes, historial de desalojo, historial criminal, verificación de ingresos, historial de alquiler, etc. Si tiene más preguntas, llame al 920-521-9006 o envie un correo electrónico a admin@bluefrogpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Water Street - 104 have any available units?
143 Water Street - 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berlin, WI.
What amenities does 143 Water Street - 104 have?
Some of 143 Water Street - 104's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Water Street - 104 currently offering any rent specials?
143 Water Street - 104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Water Street - 104 pet-friendly?
No, 143 Water Street - 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berlin.
Does 143 Water Street - 104 offer parking?
Yes, 143 Water Street - 104 does offer parking.
Does 143 Water Street - 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 Water Street - 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Water Street - 104 have a pool?
No, 143 Water Street - 104 does not have a pool.
Does 143 Water Street - 104 have accessible units?
No, 143 Water Street - 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Water Street - 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 Water Street - 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Water Street - 104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Water Street - 104 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 143 Water Street - 104?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oshkosh, WIAppleton, WI
Stevens Point, WI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity