115 S Quarry St - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

115 S Quarry St - 1

115 Quarry St · (920) 267-4523
Location

115 Quarry St, Berlin, WI 54923

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Structure Type: Complex

Number of Bedrooms: 2

Number of Bathrooms: 1

Utilities included with rent: Water.

Utilities paid by tenant: Gas and Electric.

Lawn care and Snow Removal: Landlord.

Pets: Small dogs and fixed and declawed cats welcome at an additional monthly fee and 1/2 month sec deposit.

Parking: Off Street parking

Laundry: Coin op laundry in building.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR TO APPLY:

STEP ONE: Go to bluefrogpm.com. Click on “Find a Rental” and scroll through the available listings. If you find an address you would like to see, click on the green box “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. From there you can select a time to visit the property. If you would like to apply for an address, go to

STEP TWO: “Apply online – Resident Application” Please note there is a $25.00 non-refundable application fee for all applicants, and any applicant 18 and over must apply. Application process includes but is not limited to background checks, eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc. If you have further questions, please call 920-521-9006 or email admin@bluefrogpm.com.

PARA AGENDAR UNA DEMOSTRACION O APLICAR: PASO UNO:
Ve a bluefrogpm.com . Da click en “Find a Rental” y navega a través de nuestras propiedades listadas. Si encuentras una dirección la cual te gustaría ver, da click en el botón verde “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. Ahí podrás seleccionar una fecha y hora para visitar la propiedad.
Si deseas aplicar para esa dirección, ve al PASO DOS: “Apply online- Resident Application” Te recordamos que hay una cuota de $25.00 no rembolsable por aplicación para todos los aplicantes, y cualquier aplicante de 18 años o mayor necesita hacer una aplicación. El proceso de la aplicación incluye, entre otros, verificación de antecedentes, historial de desalojo, historial criminal, verificación de ingresos, historial de alquiler, etc. Si tiene más preguntas, llame al 920-521-9006 o envie un correo electrónico a admin@bluefrogpm.com.
Small dogs and fixed and declawed cats welcome at an additional monthly fee and 1/2 month sec deposit.

Baseboard Heat
1st Floor coin-op laundry

Water/ sewer included in the rent.
Tenants are responsible for gas and electric.

$25.00 application fee for all applicants to cover background checks including eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc.

All showings and applications are scheduled and filled out exclusively via our website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

