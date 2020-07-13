/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
124 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bayside, WI
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
White Oaks Premier Apartments
9000 N White Oak Ln, Bayside, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
White Oaks Apartments is a beautiful property conveniently located in Bayside, Wisconsin. It is about 15 fifteen minutes from downtown Milwaukee and just 10 minutes from Bayshore Mall.
Results within 1 mile of Bayside
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.
Results within 5 miles of Bayside
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
$
14 Units Available
The Chiswick at Dunwood
7700 North Port Washington Rd, Fox Point, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,810
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1377 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,085
1771 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! A brand new Mandel Group Community open for Occupancy! Located at the South East corner of N Port Washington Road and Dunwood Road in Fox Point, Chiswick features 103 gracious luxury
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
$
60 Units Available
The Bevy
8600 North Deerwood Drive, Brown Deer, WI
Studio
$995
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
The Bevy is located in a historic section of Brown Deer, the original Village. It benefits equally from the ease of a central location and the village appeal of a pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
6 Units Available
Beaumont Place
401 E Beaumont Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,670
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1541 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Dominican High School and the waterfront. Modern and updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and a clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Glen Hills Apartments
6600 N Sidney Pl, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
929 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments are centrally located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy updated kitchens, large closets, in-unit laundry in some. Pet-friendly community with controlled access and parking. Access to bus lines, highways.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
5 Units Available
Wyrick Park
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
3 Units Available
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping, including TJ Maxx and Pick'N Save. Amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, and beautiful landscaping. Apartments have eat-in kitchens, ceiling fan, and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 26 at 05:22pm
3 Units Available
1633 on the Park
1633 West Bender Road, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1633 on the Park in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
909 E Henry Clay
909 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Welcome to The Millstone located at 909 E. Henry Clay Street in the Whitefish Bay community minutes away from upscale shopping, fine dining and Lake Michigan. Easy access to I-43. Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Berkley
330 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms in a fabulous seven unit building.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Norwood
730 East Henry Clay Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$845
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quality 1 & 2 bedroom units in colonial red brick building.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
800 E Henry Clay
800 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Managed by Katz Properties.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4777 North Cumberland Boulevard
4777 North Cumberland Boulevard, Whitefish Bay, WI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Available 8/1. UNIQUE single family home rental opportunity in Whitefish Bay. Magnificent Colonial in Whitefish Bay's idyllic Cumberland Forest offers this stately 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Bradley Estates
6123 W Calumet Rd
6123 West Calumet Road, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1311 sqft
This spacious condo-style 3-bedroom unit, 2.5-bathroom unit is brightened by plenty of natural light.
Results within 10 miles of Bayside
Verified
1 of 90
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
$
52 Units Available
Hillside
Vim and Vigor
1303 N 10th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,030
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1071 sqft
Downtown Milwaukee location. Each home includes wood-style flooring, full-size washers and dryers, and 9-foot ceilings. Granite countertops provided. On-site yoga studio, home brew studio and underground parking provided.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
36 Units Available
Lower East Side
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,125
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1235 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
23 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,445
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
18 Units Available
Northpoint
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,415
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1863 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
8 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1173 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
$
30 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Moderne
1141 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,385
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Milwaukee's premier highrise apartment community The Moderne.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
18 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,245
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
7 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,920
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,305
1894 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
Similar Pages
Bayside Apartments with BalconyBayside Apartments with GarageBayside Apartments with GymBayside Apartments with Hardwood Floors