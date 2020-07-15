/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:19 PM
87 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bayside, WI
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.
Results within 5 miles of Bayside
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
$
60 Units Available
The Bevy
8600 North Deerwood Drive, Brown Deer, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1523 sqft
The Bevy is located in a historic section of Brown Deer, the original Village. It benefits equally from the ease of a central location and the village appeal of a pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
$
12 Units Available
The Chiswick at Dunwood
7700 North Port Washington Rd, Fox Point, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,085
1771 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! A brand new Mandel Group Community open for Occupancy! Located at the South East corner of N Port Washington Road and Dunwood Road in Fox Point, Chiswick features 103 gracious luxury
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
20 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
6212 N Willow Glen Ln
6212 North Willow Glen Lane, Glendale, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1444 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Single Family Glendale - Property Id: 303524 Charming Cape Cod home situated on dead end street.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
4777 North Cumberland Boulevard
4777 North Cumberland Boulevard, Whitefish Bay, WI
Available 8/1. UNIQUE single family home rental opportunity in Whitefish Bay. Magnificent Colonial in Whitefish Bay's idyllic Cumberland Forest offers this stately 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Bradley Estates
6123 W Calumet Rd
6123 West Calumet Road, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1311 sqft
This spacious condo-style 3-bedroom unit, 2.5-bathroom unit is brightened by plenty of natural light.
Results within 10 miles of Bayside
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
37 Units Available
Lower East Side
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1341 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 PM
19 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
17 Units Available
Northpoint
Park Lafayette Towers
1918 E Lafayette Pl, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,515
1863 sqft
Luxury high-rise apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour concierge, pool gym, and more. Excellent location, lower east side Milwaukee. Near city amenities and Lake Michigan beaches.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
Northridge Lakes
Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1389 sqft
Spacious community near Brown Deer and Bayshore shopping areas. 24-hour emergency service available. Two fitness centers, heated indoor pool and lush grounds. Stylish, modern interiors.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
23 Units Available
Juneau Town
7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$6,135
1713 sqft
This upscale community offers concierge service, a fitness center, bar and yoga room. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and walk-in showers. It's just moments from Veterans Park, Milwaukee Bay and The Shops of Grand Avenue.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
3 Units Available
Murray Hill
2505 E Park Place
2505 East Park Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2505 E Park Place in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
8 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,360
1173 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
9 Units Available
Historic Third Ward
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$6,365
1894 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
2 Units Available
Lower East Side
Summerfield Court
1495 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Just a few minutes from the park and area highways. Smoke-free community. Homes offer fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. A patio or balcony in each unit. Pet-friendly. On-site laundry provided.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
28 Units Available
Mequon Trail Townhomes
7014 Tamarack Ct, Mequon, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1564 sqft
Modern community near Wilson Elementary and Steffen Middle Schools. Several floor plans available, some furnished. On-site volleyball, tennis and basketball court, pool, playground and business center. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
7 Units Available
Haymarket
Park East Enterprise
1407 North Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$938
1295 sqft
Located across Dr Martin Luther King Drive from the much-touted Park East redevelopment and just blocks from Milwaukee's lively entertainment district.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Murray Hill
2562 N Prospect
2562 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Welcome to 2562 N. Prospect Avenue - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Murray Hill
2511 E Belleview
2511 East Belleview Place, Milwaukee, WI
Welcome to the Stanley Apartments - a group of apartments located 2511 E. Belleview Place, 2576, 2582, 2590 and 2594 N.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Northpoint
2564 N Lake
2564 North Lake Drive, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Managed by Katz Properties.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Northpoint
2550 N Lake
2550 North Lake Drive, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to 2550 N. Lake Drive - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Northpoint
2821 E Belleview
2821 East Belleview Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Welcome to 2821 E. Belleview Place - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Murray Hill
2611 N Stowell
2611 North Stowell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Welcome to 2611 N. Stowell Avenue - walking distance to the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, North Avenue shopping district, Downer Avenue restaurant district, Columbia/Saint Mary's Hospital and Lake Michigan.
Similar Pages
Bayside 1 BedroomsBayside 2 BedroomsBayside 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBayside 3 BedroomsBayside Accessible Apartments
Bayside Apartments with BalconiesBayside Apartments with GaragesBayside Apartments with GymsBayside Apartments with Hardwood Floors