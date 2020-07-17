All apartments in Appleton
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM

72 Northbreeze Drive

72 Northbreeze Drive · No Longer Available
Location

72 Northbreeze Drive, Appleton, WI 54911

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Structure Type: Duplex side by side.

Number of Bedrooms: 2

Number of Bathrooms: 1

Utilities included with rent: None.

Utilities paid by tenant: All utilities Water/Electric/Gas.

Lawn care and Snow Removal: Tenant responsibility.

Pets: Sorry no pets.

Parking: 2 Car attached garage.

Laundry: Washer and Dryer hookups in the unfinished basement.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR TO APPLY:

STEP ONE: Go to bluefrogpm.com. Click on “Find a Rental” and scroll through the available listings. If you find an address you would like to see, click on the green box “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. From there you can select a time to visit the property. If you would like to apply for an address, go to

STEP TWO: “Apply online – Resident Application” Please note there is a $25.00 non-refundable application fee for all applicants, and any applicant 18 and over must apply. Application process includes but is not limited to background checks, eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc. If you have further questions, please call 920-521-9006 or email admin@bluefrogpm.com.

PARA AGENDAR UNA DEMOSTRACION O APLICAR: PASO UNO:
Ve a bluefrogpm.com . Da click en “Find a Rental” y navega a través de nuestras propiedades listadas. Si encuentras una dirección la cual te gustaría ver, da click en el botón verde “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. Ahí podrás seleccionar una fecha y hora para visitar la propiedad.

Si deseas aplicar para esa dirección, ve al PASO DOS: “Apply online- Resident Application” Te recordamos que hay una cuota de $25.00 no rembolsable por aplicación para todos los aplicantes, y cualquier aplicante de 18 años o mayor necesita hacer una aplicación. El proceso de la aplicación incluye, entre otros, verificación de antecedentes, historial de desalojo, historial criminal, verificación de ingresos, historial de alquiler, etc. Si tiene más preguntas, llame al 920-521-9006 o envie un correo electrónico a admin@bluefrogpm.com.
Side-by-Side Duplex

Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water/ sewer, lawn care, and snow removal

- AC
- Dishwasher
- Laundry hook ups in the unfinished basement

$25 application fee for all applicants to cover background checks including eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc.

All showings and applications are scheduled and filled out exclusively via our website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Northbreeze Drive have any available units?
72 Northbreeze Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Appleton, WI.
What amenities does 72 Northbreeze Drive have?
Some of 72 Northbreeze Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Northbreeze Drive currently offering any rent specials?
72 Northbreeze Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Northbreeze Drive pet-friendly?
No, 72 Northbreeze Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Appleton.
Does 72 Northbreeze Drive offer parking?
Yes, 72 Northbreeze Drive offers parking.
Does 72 Northbreeze Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Northbreeze Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Northbreeze Drive have a pool?
No, 72 Northbreeze Drive does not have a pool.
Does 72 Northbreeze Drive have accessible units?
No, 72 Northbreeze Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Northbreeze Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Northbreeze Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Northbreeze Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 72 Northbreeze Drive has units with air conditioning.
