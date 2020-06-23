All apartments in Appleton
Last updated June 23 2020 at 11:20 PM

10 Continental Ct

10 Continental Court · (920) 310-7903
Location

10 Continental Court, Appleton, WI 54911
Northwood Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 BR, 1.5 Bath
1000 sq ft,

full basement
2 car garage
deck
cooktop stove
dishwasher
garbage disposal
central air/ heat
carpet and vinyl throughout

Tenant pays for all utilities and water.
Tenant is responsible for all lawn care and snow removal.

LR: 18X11
Dining: 11X8
BR 1: 13X11
BR 2: 12X9
BR 12X9

For more information, please visit our website at www.rentalwi.com
3 BR, 1.5 Bath, ~1000 sq ft, full basement, 2 car garage, deck, cooktop stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, central air/ heat, carpet and vinyl throughout, tenant pays for all utilities
LR: 18X11, Dining: 11X8
BR 1: 13X11, BR 2: 12X9, BR 12X9

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Continental Ct have any available units?
10 Continental Ct has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Continental Ct have?
Some of 10 Continental Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Continental Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10 Continental Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Continental Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Continental Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10 Continental Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10 Continental Ct offers parking.
Does 10 Continental Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Continental Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Continental Ct have a pool?
No, 10 Continental Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10 Continental Ct have accessible units?
No, 10 Continental Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Continental Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Continental Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Continental Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Continental Ct has units with air conditioning.
