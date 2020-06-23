10 Continental Ct

Amenities
3 BR, 1.5 Bath
1000 sq ft,
full basement
2 car garage
deck
cooktop stove
dishwasher
garbage disposal
central air/ heat
carpet and vinyl throughout
Tenant pays for all utilities and water.
Tenant is responsible for all lawn care and snow removal.
LR: 18X11
Dining: 11X8
BR 1: 13X11
BR 2: 12X9
BR 12X9
For more information, please visit our website at www.rentalwi.com
3 BR, 1.5 Bath, ~1000 sq ft, full basement, 2 car garage, deck, cooktop stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, central air/ heat, carpet and vinyl throughout, tenant pays for all utilities
LR: 18X11, Dining: 11X8
BR 1: 13X11, BR 2: 12X9, BR 12X9