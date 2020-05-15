All apartments in Amherst
Last updated May 15 2020

460 Washington Street Apt C

460 Washington Street · (715) 321-5666
Location

460 Washington Street, Amherst, WI 54406

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Rent includes all utilities!

Original, Interesting and Unique, this modern farmhouse rustic exterior incorporates galvalume rustic siding, board and baton and traditional siding and is located within a family neighborhood and close to Central Waters Brewery.

The fashion of modern design is carried through to the interior via LVP flooring, farmhouse light fixtures and tiled shower previously unavailable in most rentable housing units.

In unit laundry and all stainless steel appliances included. This unit can be rented as furnished or unfurnished.
Located in Amherst, WI this modern farmhouse rustic exterior incorporates galvalume rustic siding, board and baton and traditional siding and is located within a family neighborhood and close to Central Waters Brewery.

The fashion of modern design is carried through to the interior via LVP flooring, farmhouse light fixtures, tiled shower and spacious closet design and layout previously unavailable in most rentable housing units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

