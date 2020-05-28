All apartments in Algoma
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:51 AM

608-610 Frank Avenue - 608

608 Frank Avenue · (920) 793-1444
Location

608 Frank Avenue, Algoma, WI 54201

Price and availability

Amenities

2 bedroom upper apartment. Includes stove, fridge, in-unit washer/dryer hookups, private entry, 1/2 garage, all new flooring, newer appliances and fresh paint.

*Off-street parking

*No utilities included

*Lower tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal

*All units now with cost effecient LED lighting.

*Pet Policy: One-time, non-refundable fee of $100 per pet. No additional monthly fees. No breed or weight restrictions.
Duplex (upper & lower)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608-610 Frank Avenue - 608 have any available units?
608-610 Frank Avenue - 608 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Algoma, WI.
What amenities does 608-610 Frank Avenue - 608 have?
Some of 608-610 Frank Avenue - 608's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608-610 Frank Avenue - 608 currently offering any rent specials?
608-610 Frank Avenue - 608 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608-610 Frank Avenue - 608 pet-friendly?
Yes, 608-610 Frank Avenue - 608 is pet friendly.
Does 608-610 Frank Avenue - 608 offer parking?
Yes, 608-610 Frank Avenue - 608 does offer parking.
Does 608-610 Frank Avenue - 608 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608-610 Frank Avenue - 608 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608-610 Frank Avenue - 608 have a pool?
No, 608-610 Frank Avenue - 608 does not have a pool.
Does 608-610 Frank Avenue - 608 have accessible units?
No, 608-610 Frank Avenue - 608 does not have accessible units.
Does 608-610 Frank Avenue - 608 have units with dishwashers?
No, 608-610 Frank Avenue - 608 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608-610 Frank Avenue - 608 have units with air conditioning?
No, 608-610 Frank Avenue - 608 does not have units with air conditioning.
