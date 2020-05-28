608-610 Frank Avenue - 608

Amenities

2 bedroom upper apartment. Includes stove, fridge, in-unit washer/dryer hookups, private entry, 1/2 garage, all new flooring, newer appliances and fresh paint.



To complete a rental application, view more properties or to find out more about our rental process, please visit www.vineandbranchwi.com today!



Thanks,



VINE & BRANCH MANAGEMENT, LLC



*Off-street parking



*No utilities included



*Lower tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal



*All units now with cost effecient LED lighting.



*Pet Policy: One-time, non-refundable fee of $100 per pet. No additional monthly fees. No breed or weight restrictions.

Duplex (upper & lower)