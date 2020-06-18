All apartments in Yarrow Point
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

9064 NE 33rd ST

9064 Northeast 33rd Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9064 Northeast 33rd Street, Yarrow Point, WA 98004
Yarrow Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 6500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Pretty, unfurnished, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood in Yarrow Point, WA.

This spacious home features large double pane/storm windows with blinds, recessed lighting, bookshelves and cabinets, hardwood/tile/carpeted floor, high vaulted ceiling, fireplace, and steamed shower in the master’s bedroom. Its lovely kitchen is fully equipped with glossy granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, garbage disposal, range/oven, refrigerator, and microwave. A large vanity cabinet and a jetted tub in one of its bathrooms. In-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with air conditioning, ceiling fans, and gas heating. Outside has a fenced yard and a relaxing deck. No pets allowed but still negotiable. Smoking is prohibited, too. There are 2 parking spots in its attached garage.

Renter pays water (City of Bellevue), sewage (City of Bellevue), Gas (PSE), Electricity (PSE), Trash (Republic Services), Cable (Comcast, optional), Internet (Comcast, optional), and landscaping (Always Landscaping, Inc., optional).

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Morningside Park, Yarrow Bay Wetlands, and Northwest Community Center Park.

Bus lines:
246 - 0.1 mile
541 - 0.1 mile
277 - 0.1 mile
542 - 0.1 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5814826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9064 NE 33rd ST have any available units?
9064 NE 33rd ST has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9064 NE 33rd ST have?
Some of 9064 NE 33rd ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9064 NE 33rd ST currently offering any rent specials?
9064 NE 33rd ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9064 NE 33rd ST pet-friendly?
No, 9064 NE 33rd ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yarrow Point.
Does 9064 NE 33rd ST offer parking?
Yes, 9064 NE 33rd ST does offer parking.
Does 9064 NE 33rd ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9064 NE 33rd ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9064 NE 33rd ST have a pool?
No, 9064 NE 33rd ST does not have a pool.
Does 9064 NE 33rd ST have accessible units?
No, 9064 NE 33rd ST does not have accessible units.
Does 9064 NE 33rd ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9064 NE 33rd ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 9064 NE 33rd ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9064 NE 33rd ST has units with air conditioning.
