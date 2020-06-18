9064 NE 33rd ST

Amenities

Pretty, unfurnished, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood in Yarrow Point, WA.



This spacious home features large double pane/storm windows with blinds, recessed lighting, bookshelves and cabinets, hardwood/tile/carpeted floor, high vaulted ceiling, fireplace, and steamed shower in the master’s bedroom. Its lovely kitchen is fully equipped with glossy granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, garbage disposal, range/oven, refrigerator, and microwave. A large vanity cabinet and a jetted tub in one of its bathrooms. In-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with air conditioning, ceiling fans, and gas heating. Outside has a fenced yard and a relaxing deck. No pets allowed but still negotiable. Smoking is prohibited, too. There are 2 parking spots in its attached garage.



Renter pays water (City of Bellevue), sewage (City of Bellevue), Gas (PSE), Electricity (PSE), Trash (Republic Services), Cable (Comcast, optional), Internet (Comcast, optional), and landscaping (Always Landscaping, Inc., optional).



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Morningside Park, Yarrow Bay Wetlands, and Northwest Community Center Park.



Bus lines:

246 - 0.1 mile

541 - 0.1 mile

277 - 0.1 mile

542 - 0.1 mile



No Pets Allowed



