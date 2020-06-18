Amenities
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Charming Two Bedroom Duplex Available in Yakima!
-Move-in special! $100.00 off your 1st full month's rent!
Unit Features:
- Spacious 2 bed/2bath duplex
- Wood-style flooring in kitchen and bathrooms
- Carpeting in living area and bedrooms
- Kitchen includes white refrigerator, electric range/oven
- WD Hookups
- Garage
- Patio.
Close to Yakima Valley College, Raymond Park and tons of shopping and restaurants.
Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
No pets allowed
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 907 S 4th Ave Apt 2, Yakima, Washington, 98902.
You can reach us via text at (509) 571-2201, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
