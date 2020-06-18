All apartments in Yakima
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

907 S 4th Ave Apt 2

907 South 4th Avenue · (833) 367-6963
Location

907 South 4th Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,029

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Charming Two Bedroom Duplex Available in Yakima!

-Move-in special! $100.00 off your 1st full month's rent!

Unit Features:
- Spacious 2 bed/2bath duplex
- Wood-style flooring in kitchen and bathrooms
- Carpeting in living area and bedrooms
- Kitchen includes white refrigerator, electric range/oven
- WD Hookups
- Garage
- Patio.

Close to Yakima Valley College, Raymond Park and tons of shopping and restaurants.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
No pets allowed
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 907 S 4th Ave Apt 2, Yakima, Washington, 98902.

You can reach us via text at (509) 571-2201, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

unitId: 8c2jtir17thtlobh

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

