Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 accessible parking garage internet access key fob access new construction

7302 W Chestnut Ave Available 08/27/20 Jevons Property Management presents this beautiful newly constructed duplex with granite countertops. - This newly constructed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex is a must-see! Upgrades include soaring ceilings and a gas fireplace in the living room, along with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and granite counter-tops. This is one of the first homes in Yakima County to receive fiber-optic internet lines. Other features include a fenced backyard with covered patio, in-unit washer/dryer, a modern keyless entry system, and a 2-car garage.



Near The Orchards Plaza in which you will find Starbucks, Rosauers Supermarket, Westside Pizza, Dollar Tree, Yogurt Shack, and many more!



Here is our 3D Tour of the interior of a similar unit - https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=F0TZHmTxbv&env=production.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities.

No pets allowed

The application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Requirements for Application

- You must view the inside of the property before submitting an application.

- Applications are required for each adult. The non-refundable application fee is $49.

- Applications must be submitted online through our website at jevonsproperties.com

- A valid government-issued ID is required for each adult with their application.

- Proof of Income is required. All verifiable sources of income do count, such as social security retirement or disability, all support agency vouchers, Section 8, etc. Self-Employed individuals must submit 2 years of tax returns or 3 months of the most recent bank statements.

- Proof of good rental history or home ownership.

- If pets are allowed, a photo of the pet with the applicant in the image is required.



Criteria for Approval

- No aggressive breeds of dogs are permitted.

- Maximum of 1 pet per bedroom if pets are allowed.

- Total income of all applicants must be at least 3 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)

- Criminal History. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation. Each property owner will make their own decision based on the results of the online criminal history check.

- Rental History or homeownership must be verifiable. No previous evictions, notices to comply, broken leases, money owed to former landlords, and no more than 3 late payments within a most recent 12 months.

- Average household Credit Score of 650 or higher will require only a security deposit.

- Average household Credit Score of 550 to 649 will require the security deposit and last month's rent.

- Average household Credit Score of below 550 is denied.

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 4 times the monthly rent.

- You must take possession of the property within 2 weeks of your application being approved. We cannot hold a property for longer than 2 weeks.

- Smoking is never permitted in any of our properties, inside or out.



Move-In Costs Include

- Non-refundable application fee of $49 per adult and co-signer

- Fully refundable security deposit equal to 90% of one month's rent.

- Last month's rent if the credit score is between 550 and 649.

- Fully refundable pet deposit of $500 for the first pet, and $200 per additional pet, where pets are allowed.

- A non-refundable move-in administration fee equal to 10% of one month's rent.



Fair Housing Pledge

- As a company, we do business in accordance with all Federal Fair Housing Laws and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.



We look forward to connecting with you!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5891443)