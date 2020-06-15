Amenities

pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

716 North 3rd Avenue Available 06/21/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home w/ Carport - 716 N 3rd Ave, Yakima

Rent $1075, Deposit $965, Expected availability: June 21st - 28th (subject to current tenant returning keys and leaving unit rent ready)



3+Bedroom (there are two other small rooms in the house) large lot, carport, vinyl siding, large kitchen, dining room, living room, fence back yard. Heat is Gas forced air. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care.



Pets Ok with additional deposit and pet rent



UNITS MAY BE OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS

SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



Si necesita asistencia en espaol, por favor llame a nuestra oficina Lunes a Viernes, de 9am a 5pm, al 509-853-1060. For out of town applicants or specific questions about eligibility or the application process, please call our office Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm, at 509-853-1060.



Drive by, then call 509-853-1060 for appointment

Por favor proporcione su propio interprete!!



*PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO APPROVAL*



Visit our website for an application and full property listing

This property professionally managed by Wilson Real Estate Management



(RLNE3557468)