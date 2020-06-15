All apartments in Yakima
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

716 North 3rd Avenue

716 North 3rd Avenue · (509) 853-1060
Location

716 North 3rd Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 716 North 3rd Avenue · Avail. Jun 21

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1596 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
716 North 3rd Avenue Available 06/21/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home w/ Carport - 716 N 3rd Ave, Yakima
Rent $1075, Deposit $965, Expected availability: June 21st - 28th (subject to current tenant returning keys and leaving unit rent ready)

3+Bedroom (there are two other small rooms in the house) large lot, carport, vinyl siding, large kitchen, dining room, living room, fence back yard. Heat is Gas forced air. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care.

Pets Ok with additional deposit and pet rent

UNITS MAY BE OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS
SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Si necesita asistencia en espaol, por favor llame a nuestra oficina Lunes a Viernes, de 9am a 5pm, al 509-853-1060. For out of town applicants or specific questions about eligibility or the application process, please call our office Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm, at 509-853-1060.

Drive by, then call 509-853-1060 for appointment
Por favor proporcione su propio interprete!!

*PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO APPROVAL*

Visit our website for an application and full property listing
This property professionally managed by Wilson Real Estate Management

(RLNE3557468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

