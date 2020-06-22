All apartments in Yakima
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:08 PM

608 N 3rd St Apt 1

608 North 3rd Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

608 North 3rd Street, Yakima, WA 98901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lovely 2 Bedroom 1-bathroom Apartment near Miller Park in Yakima

Near multiple stores and restaurants including Taqueria La Palapa, Taqueria Los Primos, Dutch Brothers, Mel's Diner, Minado Buffet,and many more.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities/water, trash sewer are included in rent
No pets allowed
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 608 N 3rd St,Yakima, Washington, 98901

You can reach us via text at (509) 571-2201, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

unitId: m2p0nk6al6huaun

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 N 3rd St Apt 1 have any available units?
608 N 3rd St Apt 1 has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 608 N 3rd St Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
608 N 3rd St Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 N 3rd St Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 608 N 3rd St Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yakima.
Does 608 N 3rd St Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 608 N 3rd St Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 608 N 3rd St Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 N 3rd St Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 N 3rd St Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 608 N 3rd St Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 608 N 3rd St Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 608 N 3rd St Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 608 N 3rd St Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 N 3rd St Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 N 3rd St Apt 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 N 3rd St Apt 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
