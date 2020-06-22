608 N 3rd St Apt 1

Amenities

Lovely 2 Bedroom 1-bathroom Apartment near Miller Park in Yakima



Near multiple stores and restaurants including Taqueria La Palapa, Taqueria Los Primos, Dutch Brothers, Mel's Diner, Minado Buffet,and many more.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities/water, trash sewer are included in rent

No pets allowed

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 608 N 3rd St,Yakima, Washington, 98901



You can reach us via text at (509) 571-2201, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



unitId: m2p0nk6al6huaun



