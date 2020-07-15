Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

1306 S. 21st Ave Available 07/23/20 3bd/1ba Home near McClure Elementary - 1306 S 21st Ave, Yakima

Rent $1,195, Deposit $1,075, Expected availability: July 22nd - 28th (subject to current tenant returning keys and leaving unit rent ready)



This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in a quiet neighborhood west of 16th Avenue. The living room features vaulted ceilings, a decorative fireplace (Not to be used as a heat source), and hardwood floors. The Master bedroom includes a built in vanity and storage. There is off street parking in the attached carport. This home has central gas heat and air conditioning. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care.



Pets Ok with additional deposit and pet rent.



UNITS MAY BE OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS

SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



Drive by, then call 509-853-1060 for appointment

Por favor proporcione su propio interprete!!



*PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO OCCUPANCY*



Visit our website for an application and full property listing

This property professionally managed by Wilson Real Estate Management



(RLNE2794814)