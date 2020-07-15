All apartments in Yakima
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

1306 S. 21st Ave

1306 South 21st Avenue · (509) 853-1060
Location

1306 South 21st Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1306 S. 21st Ave · Avail. Jul 23

$1,195

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1036 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
1306 S. 21st Ave Available 07/23/20 3bd/1ba Home near McClure Elementary - 1306 S 21st Ave, Yakima
Rent $1,195, Deposit $1,075, Expected availability: July 22nd - 28th (subject to current tenant returning keys and leaving unit rent ready)

This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in a quiet neighborhood west of 16th Avenue. The living room features vaulted ceilings, a decorative fireplace (Not to be used as a heat source), and hardwood floors. The Master bedroom includes a built in vanity and storage. There is off street parking in the attached carport. This home has central gas heat and air conditioning. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care.

Pets Ok with additional deposit and pet rent.

UNITS MAY BE OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS
SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Drive by, then call 509-853-1060 for appointment
Por favor proporcione su propio interprete!!

*PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO OCCUPANCY*

Visit our website for an application and full property listing
This property professionally managed by Wilson Real Estate Management

(RLNE2794814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

