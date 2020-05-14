All apartments in Woods Creek
Find more places like 24809 Old Owen Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woods Creek, WA
/
24809 Old Owen Rd
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

24809 Old Owen Rd

24809 Old Owen Road · (206) 395-8043
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

24809 Old Owen Road, Woods Creek, WA 98272

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 24809 Old Owen Rd · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Monroe - OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULE

Wednesday May 13 - 5:30pm - 6:30pm
Saturday May 16 - 1pm - 2pm

Well maintained tri-level home with 4 bedrooms and 1.75 baths. Master bedroom has large walk in closet! Bamboo floors, open floor plan on main level, home boasts a beautiful covered deck off of living room, garden area (2 boxes) and established herb garden, large yard and 2 bay large detached shop with 9 foot high doors and RV parking. Storage Galore. Tons of natural light, heat and cooling is efficient.

Fully finished basement that has been converted to master suite
Large detached shop

MOVE IN COSTS

Security deposit: equal to 1 month of rent, plus pet deposits (if applicable)
First month's rent due in full before move in
Application fee: $40 per person over 18
Move in Fee: $75
Admin Fee: $125

MONTHLY COSTS

Furnace Filter Program: $10/month (if applicable)
Landlord Liability Insurance: $12.50 per month or use your own provider
New resident is responsible for all utilities:

Highland Water
Snohomish PUD
Propane
Republic

RENTAL CRITERIA AND APPLICATION DISCLOSURE

The following information will be accessed as part of the screening of any applications for tenancy:

- All information on your application.
- Your rental history via any identifiable prior Landlords
- Credit reports via a third-party Consumer Reporting Agency
- Public records regarding criminal conviction history or registration as a sex offender
- Personal references.
- Verification of employment and/or income (or rental subsidy) amounts.
- Public records regarding civil court records.
- Any other information provided by the applicant (such as anticipated length of tenancy, tenancy commencement date, etc.).
- Any offers or proposals you may choose to make to us (additional rent or deposit funds, extended lease term, guarantors or co-signers, etc.).

General Information:

- Applicant on time for showing appointment, or timely call to reschedule
- Positive government issued picture ID for all adult
- Fully completed application, without material omissions, for every occupant.
- Demonstration of ability to pay complete deposit and rent
- Applications will not be reviewed until received in full. Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until the applications from all members of the group are received.

Income/Credit Requirements:

- General rule is that income from the applicants intending to sign the lease must (collectively) equal or exceed 3 times the rent.
- Proof of adequate income (or reserves) to verify ability to pay rent on time throughout the lease term (select one or more):
Verification of employment and salary/wages.
Recent paystubs from verifiable employer
Tax return copies for self-employed applicants.
Proof of regular investment earnings, social security or other form of governmental rental supplement.
Any additional sources of income that applicant wishes to disclose (i.e. child or spousal support, trust income, financial reserves, etc).
Any rental subsidies which you wish us to consider. NOTE: Exceptions to minimum income requirements are applicable for Section 8/subsidized applicants as provided in SMC 14.08.040(F).
- Favorable credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate that the applicant has a pattern of failure to timely pay financial obligations.

Rental History:

- For applicants with prior rental history, favorable references must be received from minimum of last two landlords
- For applicants without prior rental history, adequate personal references for equivalent to two favorable past landlord references.
-Applicant agrees to obtain insurance protecting the premises from loss or damage caused by Resident(s)/Guest(s) negligence. A minimum of $100,000 of liability coverage needs to be obtained by the provider of your choice. Alternatively, you can use our provider at cost of $12.50 per month and the charge will appear on your lease with your rent charge. All monies received are applied to fees first then rent.

Guarantors:

- Applicants who do not meet our minimum criteria based upon income and/or credit requirements may propose a Guarantor.
- Guarantors are not accept
Rental Terms

(RLNE5780829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24809 Old Owen Rd have any available units?
24809 Old Owen Rd has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24809 Old Owen Rd have?
Some of 24809 Old Owen Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24809 Old Owen Rd currently offering any rent specials?
24809 Old Owen Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24809 Old Owen Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 24809 Old Owen Rd is pet friendly.
Does 24809 Old Owen Rd offer parking?
Yes, 24809 Old Owen Rd does offer parking.
Does 24809 Old Owen Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24809 Old Owen Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24809 Old Owen Rd have a pool?
No, 24809 Old Owen Rd does not have a pool.
Does 24809 Old Owen Rd have accessible units?
No, 24809 Old Owen Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 24809 Old Owen Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 24809 Old Owen Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24809 Old Owen Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 24809 Old Owen Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 24809 Old Owen Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMonroe, WALake Stevens, WADuvall, WAWoodinville, WAMarysville, WAMill Creek East, WA
Mill Creek, WAMartha Lake, WABothell West, WAArlington, WAKenmore, WALake Stickney, WAKlahanie, WANorth Lynnwood, WAAlderwood Manor, WASnoqualmie, WAPicnic Point, WALake Forest Park, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity