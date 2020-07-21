All apartments in Woodinville
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

19200 133rd PL NE

19200 133rd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

19200 133rd Place Northeast, Woodinville, WA 98072
Wedge

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
19200 133rd PL NE Available 08/15/19 3 Bed 1 Bath SFR in Wellington Heights Neighborhood - Light and Bright Home in Woodinville

This home will be available for move in around August 15th - September 1.

Pets ok with approval of breed, type and size and additional $500 refundable pet deposit

Resident resp. for all utilities, home has RV parking too!

Open House Schedule:

Wednesdays 6-7pm (Starting June 26)
Sundays 1-2pm (Starting June 30)

Move in costs:
Security deposit: equal to 1 month of rent
First months rent due in full before move in
Application fee: $40 per person over 18
Move in Fee: $75
Admin Fee: $125

RENTAL CRITERIA AND APPLICATION DISCLOSURE

The following information will be accessed as part of the screening of any applications for tenancy:

- All information on your application.
- Your rental history via any identifiable prior Landlords
- Credit reports via a third-party Consumer Reporting Agency
- Public records regarding criminal conviction history or registration as a sex offender
- Personal references.
- Verification of employment and/or income (or rental subsidy) amounts.
- Public records regarding civil court records.
- Any other information provided by the applicant (such as anticipated length of tenancy, tenancy commencement date, etc.).
- Any offers or proposals you may choose to make to us (additional rent or deposit funds, extended lease term, guarantors or co-signers, etc.).

General Information:

- Applicant on time for showing appointment, or timely call to reschedule

- Positive government issued picture ID for all adult

- Fully completed application, without material omissions, for every occupant.

- Demonstration of ability to pay complete deposit and rent

- Applications will not be reviewed until received in full. Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until the applications from all members of the group are received.

Income/Credit Requirements:

- General rule is that income from the applicants intending to sign the lease must (collectively) equal or exceed 3 times the rent.

- Proof of adequate income (or reserves) to verify ability to pay rent on time throughout the lease term (select one or more):
Verification of employment and salary/wages.
Recent paystubs from verifiable employer
Tax return copies for self-employed applicants.
Proof of regular investment earnings, social security or other form of governmental rental supplement.
Any additional sources of income that applicant wishes to disclose (i.e. child or spousal support, trust income, financial reserves, etc).
Any rental subsidies which you wish us to consider. NOTE: Exceptions to minimum income requirements are applicable for Section 8/subsidized applicants as provided in SMC 14.08.040(F).

- Favorable credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate that the applicant has a pattern of failure to timely pay financial obligations.

Rental History:

- For applicants with prior rental history, favorable references must be received from minimum of last two landlords

- For applicants without prior rental history, adequate personal references for equivalent to two favorable past landlord references.

-Applicant agrees to obtain insurance protecting the premises from loss or damage caused by Resident(s)/Guest(s) negligence. A minimum of $100,000 of liability coverage needs to be obtained by the provider of your choice. Alternatively, you can use our provider at cost of $12.50 per month and the charge will appear on your lease with your rent charge. All monies received are applied to fees first then rent.

Guarantors:

- Applicants who do not meet our minimum criteria based upon income and/or credit requirements may propose a Guarantor.

- Guarantors are not accepted where the prior landlord or personal references do not meet our minimum criteria

(RLNE4971542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19200 133rd PL NE have any available units?
19200 133rd PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodinville, WA.
Is 19200 133rd PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
19200 133rd PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19200 133rd PL NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19200 133rd PL NE is pet friendly.
Does 19200 133rd PL NE offer parking?
Yes, 19200 133rd PL NE offers parking.
Does 19200 133rd PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19200 133rd PL NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19200 133rd PL NE have a pool?
No, 19200 133rd PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 19200 133rd PL NE have accessible units?
No, 19200 133rd PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 19200 133rd PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19200 133rd PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19200 133rd PL NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19200 133rd PL NE does not have units with air conditioning.
