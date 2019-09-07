1106 27th Ct NW

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1993c19090 ---- This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Gig Harbor Located on a dead end road with a cul de sac. The kitchen opens to an eating area and living space. lots of storage space and a large island. The living room features a fireplace. home offers 3 additional bedrooms and a large utility room. There is a 2 car attached garage. NO application fee ! 2 Car Garage Dead End Street Dish Washer Fridge Jacuzzi Tub Micro Wave New Appliances New Pant New Trim Newly Remodeled Range Sky Light (S) Washer / Dryer