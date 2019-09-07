All apartments in Wollochet
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:25 AM

1106 27th Ct NW

1106 27th Street Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1106 27th Street Court Northwest, Wollochet, WA 98335

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1993c19090 ---- This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Gig Harbor Located on a dead end road with a cul de sac. The kitchen opens to an eating area and living space. lots of storage space and a large island. The living room features a fireplace. home offers 3 additional bedrooms and a large utility room. There is a 2 car attached garage. NO application fee ! 2 Car Garage Dead End Street Dish Washer Fridge Jacuzzi Tub Micro Wave New Appliances New Pant New Trim Newly Remodeled Range Sky Light (S) Washer / Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 27th Ct NW have any available units?
1106 27th Ct NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wollochet, WA.
What amenities does 1106 27th Ct NW have?
Some of 1106 27th Ct NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 27th Ct NW currently offering any rent specials?
1106 27th Ct NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 27th Ct NW pet-friendly?
No, 1106 27th Ct NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wollochet.
Does 1106 27th Ct NW offer parking?
Yes, 1106 27th Ct NW offers parking.
Does 1106 27th Ct NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 27th Ct NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 27th Ct NW have a pool?
No, 1106 27th Ct NW does not have a pool.
Does 1106 27th Ct NW have accessible units?
No, 1106 27th Ct NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 27th Ct NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 27th Ct NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 27th Ct NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1106 27th Ct NW does not have units with air conditioning.

