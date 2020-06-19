All apartments in White Center
White Center, WA
Avenues
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:08 PM

Avenues

10765 14th Avenue Southwest · (408) 549-7956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10765 14th Avenue Southwest, White Center, WA 98146

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jun 20

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Join our community and make The Avenues your new home! With new management comes new features! We are a newly gated community with assigned parking, remote controlled gate access after 6pm, and nightly patrolled security.

The Avenues is a 100-unit multifamily community located in White Center. Just 20 minutes from major employment centers in the Seattle Central Business District, Pioneer Square tech hub, Renton, SeaTac, and Kent Valley. Major employers nearby include Amazon, Boeing, FAA, Starbucks, Port of Seattle, Seatac Airport, and others.

The units at The Avenues offer one-bedroom/one-bathroom, two-bedroom/one-bathroom, and two-bedroom/two-bathroom. All units feature open floor plans with full-size washer/dryers, private patios or decks with storage closets, and breakfast bars in the kitchens.

W/S/G is charged flat rate in addition to the rent amount according to the number of occupants.

Deposit: $500- 1 Months rent depending on credit
W/S/G: starting at $95, increases by occupancy

Pet deposit: $300 (refundable)
Pet fee: $100 non-refundable
Pet rent: $35 per pet

Ground floor unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avenues have any available units?
Avenues has a unit available for $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Avenues have?
Some of Avenues's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avenues currently offering any rent specials?
Avenues isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avenues pet-friendly?
Yes, Avenues is pet friendly.
Does Avenues offer parking?
Yes, Avenues does offer parking.
Does Avenues have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avenues offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avenues have a pool?
No, Avenues does not have a pool.
Does Avenues have accessible units?
No, Avenues does not have accessible units.
Does Avenues have units with dishwashers?
No, Avenues does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Avenues have units with air conditioning?
No, Avenues does not have units with air conditioning.
