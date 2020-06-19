Amenities

Join our community and make The Avenues your new home! With new management comes new features! We are a newly gated community with assigned parking, remote controlled gate access after 6pm, and nightly patrolled security.



The Avenues is a 100-unit multifamily community located in White Center. Just 20 minutes from major employment centers in the Seattle Central Business District, Pioneer Square tech hub, Renton, SeaTac, and Kent Valley. Major employers nearby include Amazon, Boeing, FAA, Starbucks, Port of Seattle, Seatac Airport, and others.



The units at The Avenues offer one-bedroom/one-bathroom, two-bedroom/one-bathroom, and two-bedroom/two-bathroom. All units feature open floor plans with full-size washer/dryers, private patios or decks with storage closets, and breakfast bars in the kitchens.



W/S/G is charged flat rate in addition to the rent amount according to the number of occupants.



Deposit: $500- 1 Months rent depending on credit

W/S/G: starting at $95, increases by occupancy



Pet deposit: $300 (refundable)

Pet fee: $100 non-refundable

Pet rent: $35 per pet



Ground floor unit