All apartments in West Pasco
Find more places like 2414 Rd. 88.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Pasco, WA
/
2414 Rd. 88
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2414 Rd. 88

2414 North Road 88 · (509) 735-0165
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2414 North Road 88, West Pasco, WA 99301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2414 Rd. 88 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1428 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2414 Rd 88 - 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with finished basement, living room has a wood fireplace. Kitchen has refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Laundry room has washer and dryer for convenience only. One small pet on approval/over one year old, with a $200 non-refundable fee. Pets subject to screening at https://crownpropertymanagement.petscreening.com. Yard care included! For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4881705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 Rd. 88 have any available units?
2414 Rd. 88 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2414 Rd. 88 have?
Some of 2414 Rd. 88's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 Rd. 88 currently offering any rent specials?
2414 Rd. 88 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 Rd. 88 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2414 Rd. 88 is pet friendly.
Does 2414 Rd. 88 offer parking?
No, 2414 Rd. 88 does not offer parking.
Does 2414 Rd. 88 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2414 Rd. 88 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 Rd. 88 have a pool?
No, 2414 Rd. 88 does not have a pool.
Does 2414 Rd. 88 have accessible units?
No, 2414 Rd. 88 does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 Rd. 88 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2414 Rd. 88 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2414 Rd. 88 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2414 Rd. 88 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2414 Rd. 88?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kennewick, WARichland, WA
Pasco, WAHermiston, OR
West Richland, WAPendleton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbia Basin College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity