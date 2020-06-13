/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:28 AM
24 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wauna, WA
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
10412 133rd Street NW
10412 133rd Street Northwest, Wauna, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1400 sqft
10412 133rd Street NW Available 04/16/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Creviston Ridge - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rambler is located on a large lot in Creviston Ridge is approximately 1400 sq ft.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9614 127th St Ct NW
9614 127th Street Court Northwest, Wauna, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2239 sqft
Sprawling 3 Bedroom Estate Rambler with View of the Sound - 3 bedroom 1.
Results within 5 miles of Wauna
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11710 70th Ave NW
11710 70th Avenue Northwest, Rosedale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1600 sqft
Amazing View of the Water! - *APPROVED APPLICATIONS* Imagine waking up in the morning and stepping out to enjoy a relaxing morning from your very own deck with this amazing view in front of you! HUGE yard for you to enjoy during those upcoming
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Artondale
1 Unit Available
7106 71st Avenue NW
7106 71st Avenue Northwest, Artondale, WA
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom in Gig Harbor! - You'll love this tucked away home that sits on a 1.26 acre lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Gig Harbor North
1 Unit Available
10190 Sentinel Loop
10190 Sentinel Loop, Gig Harbor, WA
10190 Sentinel Loop Gig Harbor, WA 98332 4 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath Rambler with Basement approximately 2,600 Square Feet home located in Harbor Hills (near Costco). Two Car Garage with Automatic Opener. Located close to shopping, schools and the YMCA.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3419 115th Avenue NW
3419 115th Avenue Northwest, Artondale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Horsehead Bay Waterfront Home - This wonderful home offers waterfront living and approx. 50 of bulkhead and a dock. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and is approx. 1658 sq. ft.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Gig Harbor North
1 Unit Available
4124 Moonlight Ct
4124 Moonlight Ct, Gig Harbor, WA
Spacious Two-story in Harbor Hill - Immaculate four-bedroom home in the Harbor Hills community in Gig Harbor.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Peacock Hill
1 Unit Available
3506 109th St Ct NW
3506 109th Street Court Northwest, Maplewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Split Level 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bath on Peacock Hill - Split Level 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bath on Peacock Hill 3 bedroom 2.25 bath 1,500 sq ft home is on a corner lot and located in a great neighborhood at the top of Peacock Hill.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest
3828 Forest Beach Drive Northwest, Artondale, WA
Waterfront Home for Rent with Amazing Views. 175 ft of waterfront with concrete bulkhead on 1.5 acres with access down to the Beach. 4 Bedrooms / 3 Bath 2 Story home with a loft above the living room which can be used as an office/den.
Results within 10 miles of Wauna
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
941 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
11 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1069 sqft
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1050 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.
Last updated March 17 at 06:36pm
Westside
Contact for Availability
Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Convenient Shore Acres location near Gig Harbor and Tacoma Narrows Airport. Comfortable units with fully equipped kitchens, brick-faced fireplaces, and carpeting. Outdoor basketball court for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1181 Landover Place
1181 Landover Place, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1684 sqft
Port Orchard 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home on a cul-de-sac in the Eaglecrest neighborhood. Spacious floor plan with a fully equipped kitchen, dining room and bonus room. Living room with a cozy gas fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2369 Southwest Siskin Circle
2369 Southwest Siskin Circle, Port Orchard, WA
Located in The Ridge near McCormick Woods this large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers nearly 2,500 square feet of living space. Featuring a separate family and living room, custom paint through out and lots of natural light.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
365 Scotland Court
365 Scotland Court, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1684 sqft
Beautiful Port Orchard 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on a cul-de-sac in the great Eaglecrest neighborhood. Spacious floor plan with a fully equipped kitchen, dining room and bonus room. Living room with a cozy gas fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
11715 12th Avenue Court Northwest
11715 12th Avenue Court Northwest, Maplewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2128 sqft
Morningside 3 bedroom rambler with attached 3 car garage. Open & bright floorplan, granite counter throughout the kitchen with eating bar and breakfast area. Warm & inviting family room features vaulted ceilings, sky lights. 5 piece master bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
934 Dwight Street
934 Dwight Street, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1588 sqft
934 Dwight Street - Charming 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home in great neighborhood. Recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Formal living, dining, and family room. Fenced back yard, Huge detached shop for your vehicles or extra storage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7300 Ford Drive NW
7300 Ford Dr NW, Artondale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1750 sqft
Wonderful New Construction 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with Beach Access - This new construction home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, is approx. 1,750 sq. ft. and has beautiful filtered views of the water.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1322 Lidstrom Rd SE
1322 Lidstrom Road Southeast, Parkwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1715 sqft
HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 133936 NEWER 1700 SQUARE FOOT HOME FOR RENT. THREE BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOMS, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM AND A TWO CAR GARAGE. LARGE YARD. HOME INCLUDES WASHER & DRYER.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3621 12th Avenue NW
3621 12th Avenue Northwest, Wollochet, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1810 sqft
3621 12th Avenue NW Available 07/01/20 Updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Point Evans home - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, approx. 1810 sq. ft. home is located in the Point Evans neighborhood and is a must see.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2114 SW Nautical St
2114 SW Nautical St, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1900 sqft
3 bedroom Bremerton/Port Orchard home - Vaulted entry, 9 foot ceilings, gas fireplace with built in shelving - Kitchen features granite counters and walk-in pantry - 5 piece master bath with walk-in closet - Bonus loft area perfect for reading or
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
3317 Property Court SE
3317 Southeast Property Court, Bethel, WA
Move right in to this BRAND-NEW Port Orchard home! This beautiful home offers the perfect amount of space for turning over a new leaf and living your best life.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
717 Freedom Ct SE
717 Freedom Ct, Port Orchard, WA
Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Home in Port Orchard - Property Id: 52508 Beautiful home conveniently located near Port Orchard waterfront and fast ferry to Seattle.