8 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Wauna, WA

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N
14009 87th Avenue Northwest, Wauna, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1435 sqft
Lovely Two Story Duplex - This wonderful and spacious two story duplex was built in 2016 and offers 1,435 square feet of living space. It features an open concept living room with a cozy propane fireplace, dining room and kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Wauna
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
849 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:04am
West End
17 Units Available
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
872 sqft
Close to Faith Evangelical College & Seminary, Vassault Park, Truman Middle School, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, bus route 10, Puget Creek Natural Area. Amenities include Indoor swimming pool, spa/hot tub, tennis court, pet-friendly apartments, fitness center, walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
11 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
973 sqft
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
21 Units Available
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW, Gig Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
960 sqft
Located next to Olympic National Park and close to Seattle and Tacoma. Units feature wood-burning fireplaces, large windows and tons of sunlight. 24-hour concierge, gym and basketball court.
Last updated March 17 at 06:36pm
Westside
Contact for Availability
Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
984 sqft
Convenient Shore Acres location near Gig Harbor and Tacoma Narrows Airport. Comfortable units with fully equipped kitchens, brick-faced fireplaces, and carpeting. Outdoor basketball court for residents.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fox Island
1 Unit Available
400 7th Ave
400 7th Ave, Fox Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
Pending Application - Gorgeous salt-water WATERFRONT Home located on 1.28-acre lot in a highly desirable area of Fox Island.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
118 Rockwell Ave
118 Rockwell Avenue, Port Orchard, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
2 Bedroom with a WATER VIEW! - Don't miss out on this gorgeous water view of Sinclair Inlet! This 2 bedroom on the hill will have you never wanting to leave your view from the deck! Grassy yard, deck and patio all with the same gorgeous view of the

