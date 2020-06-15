All apartments in Waller
Find more places like 8225 65th Ave. E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waller, WA
/
8225 65th Ave. E
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

8225 65th Ave. E

8225 65th Avenue East · (253) 576-2514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8225 65th Avenue East, Waller, WA 98371
Waller

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8225 65th Ave. E · Avail. Jul 1

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2346 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
8225 65th Ave. E Available 07/01/20 Master on Main 2-Story Home in Highly Desired Diru Estates II - 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bath, entry with hardwood opens to a formal dining room, Open concept kitchen with island, eating nook and great room with gas fireplace. Master bedroom on main includes a walk-in closet and master bath. Upstairs there is a large bonus room, 3 bedrooms, full bath and laundry room/washer dryer hook-ups. Private backyard with multi-level deck for entertaining, 3 car garage.

(RLNE5845842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8225 65th Ave. E have any available units?
8225 65th Ave. E has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8225 65th Ave. E have?
Some of 8225 65th Ave. E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8225 65th Ave. E currently offering any rent specials?
8225 65th Ave. E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8225 65th Ave. E pet-friendly?
Yes, 8225 65th Ave. E is pet friendly.
Does 8225 65th Ave. E offer parking?
Yes, 8225 65th Ave. E does offer parking.
Does 8225 65th Ave. E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8225 65th Ave. E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8225 65th Ave. E have a pool?
No, 8225 65th Ave. E does not have a pool.
Does 8225 65th Ave. E have accessible units?
No, 8225 65th Ave. E does not have accessible units.
Does 8225 65th Ave. E have units with dishwashers?
No, 8225 65th Ave. E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8225 65th Ave. E have units with air conditioning?
No, 8225 65th Ave. E does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8225 65th Ave. E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAFife, WAMilton, WAFife Heights, WAEdgewood, WAParkland, WASouth Hill, WA
Frederickson, WASpanaway, WAPacific, WASumner, WAGraham, WALakeland North, WADes Moines, WAUniversity Place, WABonney Lake, WAWollochet, WASeaTac, WASteilacoom, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity