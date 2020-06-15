Amenities
8225 65th Ave. E Available 07/01/20 Master on Main 2-Story Home in Highly Desired Diru Estates II - 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bath, entry with hardwood opens to a formal dining room, Open concept kitchen with island, eating nook and great room with gas fireplace. Master bedroom on main includes a walk-in closet and master bath. Upstairs there is a large bonus room, 3 bedrooms, full bath and laundry room/washer dryer hook-ups. Private backyard with multi-level deck for entertaining, 3 car garage.
(RLNE5845842)