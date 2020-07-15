All apartments in Walla Walla
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Kingsgate East and The Village

1950 Melrose St · (509) 955-2220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1950 Melrose St, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kingsgate East and The Village.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
courtyard
Situated in a peaceful Walla Walla residential area, Kingsgate East and The Village Apartment homes is the ideal place to call home. We offer residents everything they need for a lifestyle of affordable comfort and convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: 50lbs, Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $440 per pet
limit: 2
Cats
fee: $360 per pet
Parking Details: Open lot, Carports $10/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kingsgate East and The Village have any available units?
Kingsgate East and The Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walla Walla, WA.
What amenities does Kingsgate East and The Village have?
Some of Kingsgate East and The Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kingsgate East and The Village currently offering any rent specials?
Kingsgate East and The Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kingsgate East and The Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Kingsgate East and The Village is pet friendly.
Does Kingsgate East and The Village offer parking?
Yes, Kingsgate East and The Village offers parking.
Does Kingsgate East and The Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kingsgate East and The Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kingsgate East and The Village have a pool?
Yes, Kingsgate East and The Village has a pool.
Does Kingsgate East and The Village have accessible units?
No, Kingsgate East and The Village does not have accessible units.
Does Kingsgate East and The Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kingsgate East and The Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Kingsgate East and The Village have units with air conditioning?
No, Kingsgate East and The Village does not have units with air conditioning.
