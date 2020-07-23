All apartments in Walla Walla
Find more places like 303 N 6th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walla Walla, WA
/
303 N 6th Ave
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

303 N 6th Ave

303 North 6th Avenue · (509) 525-1040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Walla Walla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

303 North 6th Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 303 N 6th Ave · Avail. now

$2,495

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2448 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Beautiful Turn of the Century Huge Craftsman Home! - An abundance of space and privacy await the lucky new tenants of this beautiful rental home. The layout stretches over two levels with five large bedrooms, two baths and plenty of living space whether you want to host friends or indulge in quiet escape.

The upper level is home to four bedrooms, three with closets and all with beautiful hardwood floors and quick access to the bathroom with a walk-in shower. The master suite is located on the first floor, complete with hardwood floors underfoot, a closet and a large ensuite with twin sinks, a soaking tub and walk-in shower.

For the home chef, the kitchen is sure to delight with a suite of quality appliances included, plus plenty of storage space, granite countertops and an adjoining nook that could be used as a pantry.

A formal dining room with hardwood floors, a recessed ceiling and a huge window is illuminated by a glittering chandelier suspended from an ornate ceiling rose. This elegant space leads into the living room that is bursting with natural light.

Outside, a peaceful and private garden awaits. Mature trees and bushes surround the fenced yard, enhancing the sense of privacy and providing lovely shade throughout the warmer months.

Parking is available on the large concrete patio or you can use this space for entertaining, playing or dining alfresco throughout spring. The pretty porch is spacious and covered, taking in views over the large grassed area.

It is less than a minute to access Hwy 12 from the property, and is within walking distance of Washington Park and the Gesa Power House Theater, and just a minute's drive to downtown Walla Walla with its shops and restaurants. A bus stop is also a block away, for a convenient transportation option.

Students are welcome to become part of this quiet and respectful community. It’s best suited for Whitman College students, as it is only about 3-4 minutes away, but it is also a 7-8 minute drive away from Walla Walla University and Walla Walla Community College in either direction.

Welcome Home Properties strives to offer the best in home options throughout Walla Walla and College Place. We provide clean homes with reliable maintenance solutions. All of our properties are completely smoke free, which creates a pleasant and quality atmosphere. All apartments are available for rent on a nondiscriminatory basis.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing of this residence! Weekday showings only. $38 application fee, apply here --> www.welcomehps.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5970438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 N 6th Ave have any available units?
303 N 6th Ave has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 303 N 6th Ave have?
Some of 303 N 6th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 N 6th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
303 N 6th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 N 6th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 303 N 6th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walla Walla.
Does 303 N 6th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 303 N 6th Ave offers parking.
Does 303 N 6th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 N 6th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 N 6th Ave have a pool?
No, 303 N 6th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 303 N 6th Ave have accessible units?
No, 303 N 6th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 303 N 6th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 N 6th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 N 6th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 303 N 6th Ave has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 303 N 6th Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lion's Gate
2222 E Isaacs Ave
Walla Walla, WA 99362

Similar Pages

Walla Walla Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kennewick, WAPasco, WA
College Place, WA
Pendleton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Whitman College
Columbia Basin College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity