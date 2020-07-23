303 N 6th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Beautiful Turn of the Century Huge Craftsman Home! - An abundance of space and privacy await the lucky new tenants of this beautiful rental home. The layout stretches over two levels with five large bedrooms, two baths and plenty of living space whether you want to host friends or indulge in quiet escape.



The upper level is home to four bedrooms, three with closets and all with beautiful hardwood floors and quick access to the bathroom with a walk-in shower. The master suite is located on the first floor, complete with hardwood floors underfoot, a closet and a large ensuite with twin sinks, a soaking tub and walk-in shower.



For the home chef, the kitchen is sure to delight with a suite of quality appliances included, plus plenty of storage space, granite countertops and an adjoining nook that could be used as a pantry.



A formal dining room with hardwood floors, a recessed ceiling and a huge window is illuminated by a glittering chandelier suspended from an ornate ceiling rose. This elegant space leads into the living room that is bursting with natural light.



Outside, a peaceful and private garden awaits. Mature trees and bushes surround the fenced yard, enhancing the sense of privacy and providing lovely shade throughout the warmer months.



Parking is available on the large concrete patio or you can use this space for entertaining, playing or dining alfresco throughout spring. The pretty porch is spacious and covered, taking in views over the large grassed area.



It is less than a minute to access Hwy 12 from the property, and is within walking distance of Washington Park and the Gesa Power House Theater, and just a minute's drive to downtown Walla Walla with its shops and restaurants. A bus stop is also a block away, for a convenient transportation option.



Students are welcome to become part of this quiet and respectful community. It’s best suited for Whitman College students, as it is only about 3-4 minutes away, but it is also a 7-8 minute drive away from Walla Walla University and Walla Walla Community College in either direction.



Welcome Home Properties strives to offer the best in home options throughout Walla Walla and College Place. We provide clean homes with reliable maintenance solutions. All of our properties are completely smoke free, which creates a pleasant and quality atmosphere. All apartments are available for rent on a nondiscriminatory basis.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing of this residence! Weekday showings only. $38 application fee, apply here --> www.welcomehps.com



No Pets Allowed



