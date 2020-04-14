All apartments in Vashon
Find more places like 24220 48th Place Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vashon, WA
/
24220 48th Place Southwest
Last updated April 14 2020 at 6:55 PM

24220 48th Place Southwest

24220 48th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

24220 48th Place Southwest, Vashon, WA 98070
Vashon

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious family living in quiet neighborhood, walking distance to Pt. Robinson! Common living areas, all on main floor, have great flow and warmth. Spacious living room with TV hook up and the warmth of surround bookshelves. All 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are on second level. Kitchen is easy to use and has counter with barstools, great for family use. Additional eating nook and laundry area just off kitchen, cozy fireplace family area near kitchen. Deck with grill just off kitchen makes for summer dining with views of your backyard, making it easy to watch children at play. Just a short walk away is community beach access to Maury Island beach, Maury Marine Park and Pt Robinson Lighthouse Park! This house can come furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished. 1 car garage. No pets please.

Contact for virtual viewing or questions concerning the listing:

Jan Neutz, Property Manager
VMI Property Management
jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com
206-463-4864

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24220 48th Place Southwest have any available units?
24220 48th Place Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vashon, WA.
What amenities does 24220 48th Place Southwest have?
Some of 24220 48th Place Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24220 48th Place Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
24220 48th Place Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24220 48th Place Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 24220 48th Place Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vashon.
Does 24220 48th Place Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 24220 48th Place Southwest offers parking.
Does 24220 48th Place Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24220 48th Place Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24220 48th Place Southwest have a pool?
No, 24220 48th Place Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 24220 48th Place Southwest have accessible units?
No, 24220 48th Place Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 24220 48th Place Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 24220 48th Place Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24220 48th Place Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 24220 48th Place Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABurien, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAGig Harbor, WAParkwood, WADes Moines, WA
SeaTac, WAArtondale, WAFife Heights, WATukwila, WABremerton, WAPort Orchard, WAFife, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAUniversity Place, WAEdgewood, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College