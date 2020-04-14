24220 48th Place Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious family living in quiet neighborhood, walking distance to Pt. Robinson! Common living areas, all on main floor, have great flow and warmth. Spacious living room with TV hook up and the warmth of surround bookshelves. All 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are on second level. Kitchen is easy to use and has counter with barstools, great for family use. Additional eating nook and laundry area just off kitchen, cozy fireplace family area near kitchen. Deck with grill just off kitchen makes for summer dining with views of your backyard, making it easy to watch children at play. Just a short walk away is community beach access to Maury Island beach, Maury Marine Park and Pt Robinson Lighthouse Park! This house can come furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished. 1 car garage. No pets please.



Contact for virtual viewing or questions concerning the listing:



Jan Neutz, Property Manager

VMI Property Management

jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com

206-463-4864