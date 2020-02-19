13549 SW 186th St, Unit 2

13549 Southwest 186th Street, Vashon, WA 98070 Vashon
Light filled loft in beautiful rural Vashon Island setting! Upstairs studio apartment with large north and south facing windows, bringing in plenty of light and views of the surrounding farmland. Built in cabinetry and desk. Propane stove. Full kitchen but no dishwasher or washer/dryer. Neighbor below. Musicians use garage space below and this space can be shared with other musicians! Hours of playtime may be up to 10pm on weekdays and 12am on Fridays and Saturdays. Some yard maintenance expected and shared utilities with others on property. No Smoking. Pets negotiable.
Visit our website for rental criteria and online application: https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com
Contact: Jan Neutz VMI Property Management 206-463-4864 (voice mail) 206-550-2061 (voice mail or txt capable)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
