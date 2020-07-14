Vancouvercenter

Lease Length: 2-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds. Pet Deposit and monthly pet rent varies by the number of pets and type of pet.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking Garage: $84-$95/month.