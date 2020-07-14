All apartments in Vancouver
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM

Vancouvercenter

601 Columbia St · (360) 548-7055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to 2 Weeks Free Rent! Call us for details!
Location

601 Columbia St, Vancouver, WA 98660
Esther Short

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 522 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 598 sqft

Unit 526 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

Unit 530 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 228 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 429 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 846 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vancouvercenter.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
media room
playground
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment. Schedule yours today!

Up to 2 Weeks Free Rent!

Enjoy the relaxed pace of Vancouver’s charming downtown neighborhood at Vancouvercenter
Apartments, conveniently located among a plethora of local shopping and dining options, and just 15 minutes from downtown Portland.

These beautiful homes feature full-sized stackable washers & dryers, track lighting, patios or balconies that let you take advantage of the breathtaking views. Homes also include air conditioning and are pre-wired for cable and high-speed internet access. Pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds. Pet Deposit and monthly pet rent varies by the number of pets and type of pet.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking Garage: $84-$95/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vancouvercenter have any available units?
Vancouvercenter has 5 units available starting at $1,535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Vancouvercenter have?
Some of Vancouvercenter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vancouvercenter currently offering any rent specials?
Vancouvercenter is offering the following rent specials: Up to 2 Weeks Free Rent! Call us for details!
Is Vancouvercenter pet-friendly?
Yes, Vancouvercenter is pet friendly.
Does Vancouvercenter offer parking?
Yes, Vancouvercenter offers parking.
Does Vancouvercenter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vancouvercenter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vancouvercenter have a pool?
No, Vancouvercenter does not have a pool.
Does Vancouvercenter have accessible units?
Yes, Vancouvercenter has accessible units.
Does Vancouvercenter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vancouvercenter has units with dishwashers.
