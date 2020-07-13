All apartments in Vancouver
Union Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Union Park

11803 NE 124th Ave · (262) 746-5527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11803 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98682
Pleasant Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 014 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Unit 027 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Unit 026 · Avail. now

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Union Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
key fob access
package receiving
parking
Style, substance, and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Union Park. Seize your chance to live in one of the city’s most outstanding apartment communities. Our pet-friendly apartments in Vancouver, WA offer meticulous landscaping and spacious floor plans that are just the beginning to how we define our standard. Imagine arriving home every day to a thoughtful apartment and community amenities that are specifically tailored to enhance your life. Our unparalleled location provides easy access to Highway 503 and puts us just minutes away from the beautiful NatureScaping Wildlife Botanical Gardens. We are also conveniently located near all of the exceptional shopping, dining and entertainment experiences that nearby downtown Vancouver has to offer.

Union Park Apartments provides its residents with an enticing selection of unique one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Vancouver, WA featuring exclusive community and household amenities like keyless home entry, washer and

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Pit Bull, American Pit Bull/Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Doberman, Rottweiler, Akita, Wolf Hybrid and Chow.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Union Park have any available units?
Union Park has 3 units available starting at $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Union Park have?
Some of Union Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Union Park currently offering any rent specials?
Union Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Union Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Union Park is pet friendly.
Does Union Park offer parking?
Yes, Union Park offers parking.
Does Union Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Union Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Union Park have a pool?
Yes, Union Park has a pool.
Does Union Park have accessible units?
Yes, Union Park has accessible units.
Does Union Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Union Park has units with dishwashers.
