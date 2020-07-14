All apartments in Vancouver
Treeline 604

604 SE 121st Ave · (360) 218-0946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

604 SE 121st Ave, Vancouver, WA 98683
Cascade Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 047 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 161 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 062 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Treeline 604.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Welcome to Treeline 604 Apartments, somewhere quiet yet convenient with easy access to work and play. Our pet-friendly apartments have a wonderful playground, outdoor kitchen, sparkling pool, brand new fitness center, and more great amenities. We offer newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartments ready to call home. As a resident, youll be within walking distance of entertainment, shopping, and public transportation. Spend your free time at the new Vancouver waterfront, craft breweries and enjoy local concerts all in your backyard. Its easy to breathe in the beauty that surrounds you when you call Treeline 604 home. Stop by for a tour of our fully renovated apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$400
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions, additional deposits and pet rents may apply. Contact the property for details.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Treeline 604 have any available units?
Treeline 604 has 10 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Treeline 604 have?
Some of Treeline 604's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Treeline 604 currently offering any rent specials?
Treeline 604 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Treeline 604 pet-friendly?
Yes, Treeline 604 is pet friendly.
Does Treeline 604 offer parking?
Yes, Treeline 604 offers parking.
Does Treeline 604 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Treeline 604 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Treeline 604 have a pool?
Yes, Treeline 604 has a pool.
Does Treeline 604 have accessible units?
No, Treeline 604 does not have accessible units.
Does Treeline 604 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Treeline 604 has units with dishwashers.
