Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage oven range Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center e-payments internet access online portal

Welcome to Treeline 604 Apartments, somewhere quiet yet convenient with easy access to work and play. Our pet-friendly apartments have a wonderful playground, outdoor kitchen, sparkling pool, brand new fitness center, and more great amenities. We offer newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartments ready to call home. As a resident, youll be within walking distance of entertainment, shopping, and public transportation. Spend your free time at the new Vancouver waterfront, craft breweries and enjoy local concerts all in your backyard. Its easy to breathe in the beauty that surrounds you when you call Treeline 604 home. Stop by for a tour of our fully renovated apartments today!