All apartments in Vancouver
Find more places like Renaissance at 29th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vancouver, WA
/
Renaissance at 29th
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Renaissance at 29th

Open Now until 5pm
16506 Southeast 29th Street · (360) 329-9384
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
** Rest of the month free on select units! Must apply and move-in by 7/18 **
Browse Similar Places
Vancouver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16506 Southeast 29th Street, Vancouver, WA 98683
Fisher's Landing East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit AA265 · Avail. now

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1145 sqft

Unit C25 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1145 sqft

Unit M122 · Avail. now

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit F58 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1366 sqft

Unit Z253 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1366 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Renaissance at 29th.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
internet access
package receiving
playground
Welcome home to Renaissance at 29th Apartments. Offering premium one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in the heart of Fishers Landing, our pet-friendly Vancouver, WA, community is designed for modern living. Our updated apartment homes are ideally located for easy commuting to downtown Vancouver or Portland, and youll find plentiful shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby.

At Renaissance at 29th Apartments, we know you’re looking for an apartment that supports your modern lifestyle. That’s why we’ve updated our pet-friendly one, two, and three bedroom homes in Vancouver, Washington, to suit your unique needs.


Come home to Renaissance at 29th Apartments and experience the life you deserve. Your new home features all the special touches you’ve been searching for. Experience the convenience of everyday essentials, like an in-home washer and dryer for easy laundry anytime. Fall in love with cooking in your fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher for quick cleanup. Unwind at the end of a long day on your private patio or balcony, or curl up with a book by your wood-burning fireplace. Enjoy plenty of storage in your walk-in closets, and never worry about parking with your attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Renaissance at 29th have any available units?
Renaissance at 29th has 7 units available starting at $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Renaissance at 29th have?
Some of Renaissance at 29th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Renaissance at 29th currently offering any rent specials?
Renaissance at 29th is offering the following rent specials: ** Rest of the month free on select units! Must apply and move-in by 7/18 **
Is Renaissance at 29th pet-friendly?
Yes, Renaissance at 29th is pet friendly.
Does Renaissance at 29th offer parking?
Yes, Renaissance at 29th offers parking.
Does Renaissance at 29th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Renaissance at 29th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Renaissance at 29th have a pool?
Yes, Renaissance at 29th has a pool.
Does Renaissance at 29th have accessible units?
No, Renaissance at 29th does not have accessible units.
Does Renaissance at 29th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Renaissance at 29th has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Renaissance at 29th?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royal Green
3811 Northeast Royal View Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98662
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St
Vancouver, WA 98663
Riverwest
700 Waterfront Way
Vancouver, WA 98660
Treeline 604
604 SE 121st Ave
Vancouver, WA 98683
The Grove at 72nd
5302 NE 72nd Ave
Vancouver, WA 98661
Autumn Chase
11301 NE 7th St
Vancouver, WA 98684
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd
Vancouver, WA 98664
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St
Vancouver, WA 98662

Similar Pages

Vancouver 1 BedroomsVancouver 2 Bedrooms
Vancouver Apartments with ParkingVancouver Pet Friendly Places
Vancouver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade ParkBagley DownsEsther Short
Fisher's Landing EastLandover SharmelFisher Mill Plain Fisher's Village
BenningtonRose Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark CollegeLewis & Clark College
Clackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community College
Oregon Health & Science University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity