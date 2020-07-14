Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill clubhouse dog park fire pit internet access package receiving playground

Welcome home to Renaissance at 29th Apartments. Offering premium one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in the heart of Fishers Landing, our pet-friendly Vancouver, WA, community is designed for modern living. Our updated apartment homes are ideally located for easy commuting to downtown Vancouver or Portland, and youll find plentiful shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby.



At Renaissance at 29th Apartments, we know you’re looking for an apartment that supports your modern lifestyle. That’s why we’ve updated our pet-friendly one, two, and three bedroom homes in Vancouver, Washington, to suit your unique needs.





Come home to Renaissance at 29th Apartments and experience the life you deserve. Your new home features all the special touches you’ve been searching for. Experience the convenience of everyday essentials, like an in-home washer and dryer for easy laundry anytime. Fall in love with cooking in your fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher for quick cleanup. Unwind at the end of a long day on your private patio or balcony, or curl up with a book by your wood-burning fireplace. Enjoy plenty of storage in your walk-in closets, and never worry about parking with your attached garage.