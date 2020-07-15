Amenities
Latitude 45 is a community of spacious modern apartments in Vancouver, WA. Centered around creating a great community for its tenants, each unit showcases a spacious open layout and is fully featured with luxury vinyl plank sound-insulated flooring, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, and granite counters in the kitchen and bathroom(s).
Latitude 45 is minutes away from I-205, making commutes to Downtown Vancouver and Portland a breeze. With assorted shopping, dining, and retail nearby, Latitude 45’s central location provides you with a variety of options.