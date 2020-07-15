Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly accessible package receiving smoke-free community

Latitude 45 is a community of spacious modern apartments in Vancouver, WA. Centered around creating a great community for its tenants, each unit showcases a spacious open layout and is fully featured with luxury vinyl plank sound-insulated flooring, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, and granite counters in the kitchen and bathroom(s).



Latitude 45 is minutes away from I-205, making commutes to Downtown Vancouver and Portland a breeze. With assorted shopping, dining, and retail nearby, Latitude 45’s central location provides you with a variety of options.