Latitude 45.
Latitude 45
Latitude 45

11202 NE 20th St · (808) 400-4172
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11202 NE 20th St, Vancouver, WA 98684
Landover - Sharmel

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Latitude 45.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
accessible
package receiving
smoke-free community
Latitude 45 is a community of spacious modern apartments in Vancouver, WA. Centered around creating a great community for its tenants, each unit showcases a spacious open layout and is fully featured with luxury vinyl plank sound-insulated flooring, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, and granite counters in the kitchen and bathroom(s).

Latitude 45 is minutes away from I-205, making commutes to Downtown Vancouver and Portland a breeze. With assorted shopping, dining, and retail nearby, Latitude 45’s central location provides you with a variety of options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $99 O.A.C.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $150
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $150
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Latitude 45 have any available units?
Latitude 45 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vancouver, WA.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Latitude 45 have?
Some of Latitude 45's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Latitude 45 currently offering any rent specials?
Latitude 45 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Latitude 45 pet-friendly?
Yes, Latitude 45 is pet friendly.
Does Latitude 45 offer parking?
Yes, Latitude 45 offers parking.
Does Latitude 45 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Latitude 45 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Latitude 45 have a pool?
No, Latitude 45 does not have a pool.
Does Latitude 45 have accessible units?
Yes, Latitude 45 has accessible units.
Does Latitude 45 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Latitude 45 has units with dishwashers.

