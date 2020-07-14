All apartments in Vancouver
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:23 AM

Erica Village

1115 NE 105th St · (360) 205-1134
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1115 NE 105th St, Vancouver, WA 98685
Starcrest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Erica Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
1102 NE 105th Street #12 Available 07/17/20 Comfort and Convenience - Find That Here At Erica Village - Erica Village is a wonderful community nestled in the heart of Vancouver and close to everything you could possibly want! Located next to a park and surrounded by shopping, dining, entertainment, recreation, mass transit and easy freeway access, this community is all about convenience!

Relax and enjoy a quiet evening by your wood burning fireplace in your spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment home. Central heating and air conditioning add a comfort you don’t find in many apartment communities. Washer/dryer hook-ups, a private patio and plentiful closet space add to the convenience and comfort of this apartment home. Each unit is assigned one free covered parking space.

Don't Hesitate! Come Home to Erica Village!

(RLNE1901676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Erica Village have any available units?
Erica Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vancouver, WA.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Erica Village have?
Some of Erica Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Erica Village currently offering any rent specials?
Erica Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Erica Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Erica Village is pet friendly.
Does Erica Village offer parking?
Yes, Erica Village offers parking.
Does Erica Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Erica Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Erica Village have a pool?
No, Erica Village does not have a pool.
Does Erica Village have accessible units?
No, Erica Village does not have accessible units.
Does Erica Village have units with dishwashers?
No, Erica Village does not have units with dishwashers.
