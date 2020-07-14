Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dogs allowed carport air conditioning fireplace

1102 NE 105th Street #12 Available 07/17/20 Comfort and Convenience - Find That Here At Erica Village - Erica Village is a wonderful community nestled in the heart of Vancouver and close to everything you could possibly want! Located next to a park and surrounded by shopping, dining, entertainment, recreation, mass transit and easy freeway access, this community is all about convenience!



Relax and enjoy a quiet evening by your wood burning fireplace in your spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment home. Central heating and air conditioning add a comfort you don’t find in many apartment communities. Washer/dryer hook-ups, a private patio and plentiful closet space add to the convenience and comfort of this apartment home. Each unit is assigned one free covered parking space.



Don't Hesitate! Come Home to Erica Village!



(RLNE1901676)