Vancouver, WA
7804 NE Loowit Loop #100
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

7804 NE Loowit Loop #100

7804 Northeast Loowit Loop · (360) 695-1538 ext. 112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7804 Northeast Loowit Loop, Vancouver, WA 98662
Walnut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7804 NE Loowit Loop #100 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
MUST SEE!! 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO NEAR VANCOUVER MALL - Call today to schedule your tour of this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo within walking distance of the Vancouver Mall. Close to shopping, restaurants, and freeway access. This condo features an open floor plan all on one level. Like new carpet throughout the home. Master bedroom has a separate vanity area from the shower. Has a nice size walk in closet. Lots of storage throughout the home. Small patio off the living room with gorgeous landscaping. Washer/Dryer hookups in the home. Attached single-car garage with additional space in front of the garage for parking.

Sorry, No Cats and NO smoking!

Rent: $1525.00
Security Deposit: $1,200.00 (can be increased depending on screening results)
Move-in Fee: $400 (non-refundable)
Application Fee: $44/each; All adults 18 and older must apply

**DISCLAIMER: Key Property Services, Inc. does NOT advertise any of their rentals on Craigslist. If you find this ad on Craigslist, especially if at a lower rate, this is likely a scam. All rental information should be verified prior to submitting any payments**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5817292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7804 NE Loowit Loop #100 have any available units?
7804 NE Loowit Loop #100 has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7804 NE Loowit Loop #100 have?
Some of 7804 NE Loowit Loop #100's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7804 NE Loowit Loop #100 currently offering any rent specials?
7804 NE Loowit Loop #100 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7804 NE Loowit Loop #100 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7804 NE Loowit Loop #100 is pet friendly.
Does 7804 NE Loowit Loop #100 offer parking?
Yes, 7804 NE Loowit Loop #100 does offer parking.
Does 7804 NE Loowit Loop #100 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7804 NE Loowit Loop #100 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7804 NE Loowit Loop #100 have a pool?
Yes, 7804 NE Loowit Loop #100 has a pool.
Does 7804 NE Loowit Loop #100 have accessible units?
No, 7804 NE Loowit Loop #100 does not have accessible units.
Does 7804 NE Loowit Loop #100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7804 NE Loowit Loop #100 does not have units with dishwashers.
