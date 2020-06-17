7804 NE Loowit Loop #100

Amenities

MUST SEE!! 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO NEAR VANCOUVER MALL - Call today to schedule your tour of this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo within walking distance of the Vancouver Mall. Close to shopping, restaurants, and freeway access. This condo features an open floor plan all on one level. Like new carpet throughout the home. Master bedroom has a separate vanity area from the shower. Has a nice size walk in closet. Lots of storage throughout the home. Small patio off the living room with gorgeous landscaping. Washer/Dryer hookups in the home. Attached single-car garage with additional space in front of the garage for parking.



Sorry, No Cats and NO smoking!



Rent: $1525.00

Security Deposit: $1,200.00 (can be increased depending on screening results)

Move-in Fee: $400 (non-refundable)

Application Fee: $44/each; All adults 18 and older must apply



**DISCLAIMER: Key Property Services, Inc. does NOT advertise any of their rentals on Craigslist. If you find this ad on Craigslist, especially if at a lower rate, this is likely a scam. All rental information should be verified prior to submitting any payments**



