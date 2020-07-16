3 bed 2.5 bath condo at One Lake Place. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath on the upper floor, 1/2 bath/kitchen/living on ground floor. Double garage w/opener. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 5264 Northeast 121st Avenue have any available units?
5264 Northeast 121st Avenue has a unit available for $1,513 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
Is 5264 Northeast 121st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5264 Northeast 121st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.