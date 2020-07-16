All apartments in Vancouver
5264 Northeast 121st Avenue.
5264 Northeast 121st Avenue

5264 Northeast 121st Avenue · (360) 639-2551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5264 Northeast 121st Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98682
North Image

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit B8 · Avail. now

$1,513

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1129 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed 2.5 bath condo at One Lake Place. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath on the upper floor, 1/2 bath/kitchen/living on ground floor. Double garage w/opener.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5264 Northeast 121st Avenue have any available units?
5264 Northeast 121st Avenue has a unit available for $1,513 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
Is 5264 Northeast 121st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5264 Northeast 121st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5264 Northeast 121st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5264 Northeast 121st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vancouver.
Does 5264 Northeast 121st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5264 Northeast 121st Avenue offers parking.
Does 5264 Northeast 121st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5264 Northeast 121st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5264 Northeast 121st Avenue have a pool?
No, 5264 Northeast 121st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5264 Northeast 121st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5264 Northeast 121st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5264 Northeast 121st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5264 Northeast 121st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5264 Northeast 121st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5264 Northeast 121st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

