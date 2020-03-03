Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
3904 E 15 Street
3904 East 15th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3904 East 15th Street, Vancouver, WA 98661
Harney Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Cute Refurbished One Bedroom - Refurbished One Bedroom
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5840378)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3904 E 15 Street have any available units?
3904 E 15 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Vancouver, WA
.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Vancouver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3904 E 15 Street have?
Some of 3904 E 15 Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3904 E 15 Street currently offering any rent specials?
3904 E 15 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 E 15 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3904 E 15 Street is pet friendly.
Does 3904 E 15 Street offer parking?
Yes, 3904 E 15 Street does offer parking.
Does 3904 E 15 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3904 E 15 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 E 15 Street have a pool?
No, 3904 E 15 Street does not have a pool.
Does 3904 E 15 Street have accessible units?
No, 3904 E 15 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 E 15 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3904 E 15 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
