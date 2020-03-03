All apartments in Vancouver
Vancouver, WA
3904 E 15 Street
3904 E 15 Street

3904 East 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3904 East 15th Street, Vancouver, WA 98661
Harney Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Cute Refurbished One Bedroom - Refurbished One Bedroom

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 E 15 Street have any available units?
3904 E 15 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vancouver, WA.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3904 E 15 Street have?
Some of 3904 E 15 Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 E 15 Street currently offering any rent specials?
3904 E 15 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 E 15 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3904 E 15 Street is pet friendly.
Does 3904 E 15 Street offer parking?
Yes, 3904 E 15 Street does offer parking.
Does 3904 E 15 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3904 E 15 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 E 15 Street have a pool?
No, 3904 E 15 Street does not have a pool.
Does 3904 E 15 Street have accessible units?
No, 3904 E 15 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 E 15 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3904 E 15 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
