Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

2906 E 27th Street

2906 East 27th Street · (360) 448-2851 ext. 0000
Location

2906 East 27th Street, Vancouver, WA 98661
Fourth Plain Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2906 E 27th Street · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Real Wood Floors, Fenced Yard and Mature Landscape - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851

This is a house that is truly a home

* Charming front entry with a rustic brick walk and porch, arbors with vines, shade trees, off-street parking, and a “lucky” red door.

* Living room with two-toned paint in sophisticated neutrals, dining nook, and gas “wood-burning” stove.

* Cozy kitchen with vintage cabinetry, gas range, frost-free refrigerator, and adjacent pantry with washer/electric dryer hookups.

* Real wood floors, ceiling fans, and double-paned windows with blinds throughout.

* Back yard is fully fenced and includes a wooden deck, a paver patio, trees including a magnificent coral-barked maple, planting beds (some raised) for food and flowers, and a storage shed that is 9' x 7'4" inside.

* Bathroom includes a pedestal sink and a shower/tub combination.

* Quiet neighborhood of single-family homes with quick access to I-5 and to outstanding public transportation.

Vancouver School District:(to be verified by applicant via school boundary maps)
Elementary: Harney
Middle: Discovery
High: Hudsons Bay

Close convenient access to Fourt Plain Village, Clark College, Downtown Vancouver, I-5, SR500, shopping, dining and entertainment.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant over the age of 18
Non Refundable Cleaning Fee: $500
Refundable Security Deposit: equal to minimum one month's rent
Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscape maintenance.

Call Dove Property Management at 360-448-2851 today for a personal tour.

Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice

Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

No Smoking.

Pets negotiable (2 pet maximum, no caged pets)

Disclaimer:
Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.

(RLNE4803653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

