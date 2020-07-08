2906 E 27th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Real Wood Floors, Fenced Yard and Mature Landscape - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851



This is a house that is truly a home



* Charming front entry with a rustic brick walk and porch, arbors with vines, shade trees, off-street parking, and a “lucky” red door.



* Living room with two-toned paint in sophisticated neutrals, dining nook, and gas “wood-burning” stove.



* Cozy kitchen with vintage cabinetry, gas range, frost-free refrigerator, and adjacent pantry with washer/electric dryer hookups.



* Real wood floors, ceiling fans, and double-paned windows with blinds throughout.



* Back yard is fully fenced and includes a wooden deck, a paver patio, trees including a magnificent coral-barked maple, planting beds (some raised) for food and flowers, and a storage shed that is 9' x 7'4" inside.



* Bathroom includes a pedestal sink and a shower/tub combination.



* Quiet neighborhood of single-family homes with quick access to I-5 and to outstanding public transportation.



Vancouver School District:(to be verified by applicant via school boundary maps)

Elementary: Harney

Middle: Discovery

High: Hudsons Bay



Close convenient access to Fourt Plain Village, Clark College, Downtown Vancouver, I-5, SR500, shopping, dining and entertainment.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant over the age of 18

Non Refundable Cleaning Fee: $500

Refundable Security Deposit: equal to minimum one month's rent

Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscape maintenance.



Call Dove Property Management at 360-448-2851 today for a personal tour.



Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice



Equal Opportunity Housing Provider



No Smoking.



Pets negotiable (2 pet maximum, no caged pets)



Disclaimer:

Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.



