2906 E 27th Street

Amenities
Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Real Wood Floors, Fenced Yard and Mature Landscape - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851
This is a house that is truly a home
* Charming front entry with a rustic brick walk and porch, arbors with vines, shade trees, off-street parking, and a “lucky” red door.
* Living room with two-toned paint in sophisticated neutrals, dining nook, and gas “wood-burning” stove.
* Cozy kitchen with vintage cabinetry, gas range, frost-free refrigerator, and adjacent pantry with washer/electric dryer hookups.
* Real wood floors, ceiling fans, and double-paned windows with blinds throughout.
* Back yard is fully fenced and includes a wooden deck, a paver patio, trees including a magnificent coral-barked maple, planting beds (some raised) for food and flowers, and a storage shed that is 9' x 7'4" inside.
* Bathroom includes a pedestal sink and a shower/tub combination.
* Quiet neighborhood of single-family homes with quick access to I-5 and to outstanding public transportation.
Vancouver School District:(to be verified by applicant via school boundary maps)
Elementary: Harney
Middle: Discovery
High: Hudsons Bay
Close convenient access to Fourt Plain Village, Clark College, Downtown Vancouver, I-5, SR500, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant over the age of 18
Non Refundable Cleaning Fee: $500
Refundable Security Deposit: equal to minimum one month's rent
Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscape maintenance.
Call Dove Property Management at 360-448-2851 today for a personal tour.
Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice
Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
No Smoking.
Pets negotiable (2 pet maximum, no caged pets)
Disclaimer:
Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.
(RLNE4803653)