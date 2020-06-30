Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Updated 3-Bedroom Ranch Style Home for Rent - 2008 SE 134th Ave. - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease, available August 1, 2020. This home boasts 1,553 square feet of great living space and features:



* 3 bedrooms

* 2 baths

* Living Room w/fireplace

* Dining nook

* Kitchen w/large island

* Washer/Dryer Hook-ups

* Spacious Fenced back yard

* Double Car Garage



This home is located within the Evergreen School District and is within the following school boundaries:



Elementary: Riverview

Middle School: Wy East

High School: Mt.View



This unit is sure to lease quickly, so call Premier Property Management today to schedule a showing before it's rented! Simply call Premier at (360) 546-1554. We schedule showings Monday - Thursday 9:30-5 and Friday 9:30-4:30.



Application required: $60.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies per Adult

Please click "Apply Now" or visit www.premiervancouver.com to apply for the home and view our application criteria. All occupants 18 years of age or older are required to submit a rental application.



Lease Terms:

Residential Rental Agreement w/ 12 Month commitment period required.

Renter's insurance required.



Security Deposit Terms: $2,049.00

$350.00 of the security deposit listed above is a non-refundable move-in fee. The remainder is fully refundable. Deposit amount is on approved credit and may be increased depending upon qualification.



*Pet Terms:

1 small Dog (NO CATS) may be negotiable. If authorized, there is a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00/mth required.



