Vancouver, WA
2008 SE 134th Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2008 SE 134th Ave

2008 Southeast 134th Avenue · (360) 546-1554 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2008 Southeast 134th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98683
Cascade Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2008 SE 134th Ave · Avail. now

$1,949

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1553 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Updated 3-Bedroom Ranch Style Home for Rent - 2008 SE 134th Ave. - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease, available August 1, 2020. This home boasts 1,553 square feet of great living space and features:

* 3 bedrooms
* 2 baths
* Living Room w/fireplace
* Dining nook
* Kitchen w/large island
* Washer/Dryer Hook-ups
* Spacious Fenced back yard
* Double Car Garage

This home is located within the Evergreen School District and is within the following school boundaries:

Elementary: Riverview
Middle School: Wy East
High School: Mt.View

This unit is sure to lease quickly, so call Premier Property Management today to schedule a showing before it's rented! Simply call Premier at (360) 546-1554. We schedule showings Monday - Thursday 9:30-5 and Friday 9:30-4:30.

**Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice

Also available online at www.premiervancouver.com

Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

Application required: $60.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies per Adult
Please click "Apply Now" or visit www.premiervancouver.com to apply for the home and view our application criteria. All occupants 18 years of age or older are required to submit a rental application.

Lease Terms:
Residential Rental Agreement w/ 12 Month commitment period required.
Renter's insurance required.

Security Deposit Terms: $2,049.00
$350.00 of the security deposit listed above is a non-refundable move-in fee. The remainder is fully refundable. Deposit amount is on approved credit and may be increased depending upon qualification.

*Pet Terms:
1 small Dog (NO CATS) may be negotiable. If authorized, there is a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00/mth required.

Disclaimer:
Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5913998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 SE 134th Ave have any available units?
2008 SE 134th Ave has a unit available for $1,949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 SE 134th Ave have?
Some of 2008 SE 134th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 SE 134th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2008 SE 134th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 SE 134th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 SE 134th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2008 SE 134th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2008 SE 134th Ave offers parking.
Does 2008 SE 134th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 SE 134th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 SE 134th Ave have a pool?
No, 2008 SE 134th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2008 SE 134th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2008 SE 134th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 SE 134th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 SE 134th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
