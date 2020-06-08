All apartments in Vancouver
2003 Todd Road
Last updated April 12 2020 at 2:35 AM

2003 Todd Road

2003 Todd Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1202960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2003 Todd Road, Vancouver, WA 98661
Harney Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Eagle Pointe Apartments is an 83 unit community located steps away from public transit, a short distance to major highways and minutes from Clark College. We offer on-site management, on-site laundry, assigned parking space, professionally landscaped grounds, and we are a “Pet Friendly”
Spacious kitchen, garbage disposal, energy efficient Milgard Vinyl windows (allowing abundant natural light in), and sizable bedrooms with ample closet space, are just a few of the perks at Eagle Pointe Apartments.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Todd Road have any available units?
2003 Todd Road has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 Todd Road have?
Some of 2003 Todd Road's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Todd Road currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Todd Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Todd Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 Todd Road is pet friendly.
Does 2003 Todd Road offer parking?
Yes, 2003 Todd Road does offer parking.
Does 2003 Todd Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Todd Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Todd Road have a pool?
No, 2003 Todd Road does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Todd Road have accessible units?
No, 2003 Todd Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Todd Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 Todd Road does not have units with dishwashers.
