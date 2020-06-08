2003 Todd Road

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Eagle Pointe Apartments is an 83 unit community located steps away from public transit, a short distance to major highways and minutes from Clark College. We offer on-site management, on-site laundry, assigned parking space, professionally landscaped grounds, and we are a “Pet Friendly”

Spacious kitchen, garbage disposal, energy efficient Milgard Vinyl windows (allowing abundant natural light in), and sizable bedrooms with ample closet space, are just a few of the perks at Eagle Pointe Apartments.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.