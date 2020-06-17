All apartments in Vancouver
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:36 AM

1009 W. 21st Street

1009 West 21st Street · (360) 546-1554 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1009 West 21st Street, Vancouver, WA 98660
Hough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1009 W. 21st Street · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely 2 bedroom Apartment w/ BRAND NEW UPDATES for Rent in Vancouver - 1009 W 21st St - Lovely 2 bedroom Apartment w/ ALL NEW UPDATES THROUGHOUT In Vancouver, available in early April 2020.

This unit offers 900 sq ft of space and features:

* 2 floors
* 2 Bedrooms
* 1 Bathroom
* Remodeled Kitchen
* Living Room
* Dining Room
* Laundry Hook-ups
* Fenced in Patio
* Water/ Sewer/ Garbage is PAID!
* ALL NEW UPDATED CABINETS
* ALL NEW FLOORING
* NEW PAINT
* NEW DOORS AND TRIM !

This home is located in the Vancouver School District within the boundaries of:

Elementary: Harney
Middle: Discovery
High School: Hudsons Bay

* Available dates listed above are tentative and do NOT reflect actual move in dates

This stunning home will not be available for long, so contact Premier Property Management, Inc. today to schedule a showing!!! Showings are available Mon-Thur 9:30-5 and Friday 9:30-4:30, simply call 360-546-1554.

**Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice

Also available online at www.premiervancouver.com

Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

Lease Terms:
Twelve (12) Month Residential Agreement required.

Application Information:
Application required. Application fee is $60.00 per adult (18 years or older). Application checks credit, criminal background, civil records including eviction history, rental history, employment/income, and personal references.

Security Deposit Terms: $1050.00
$300.00 of the security deposit listed above is a non-refundable move-in fee. The remainder is fully refundable. Deposit amount is on approved credit and may be increased depending upon qualification.

Pet Terms:
Sorry, no pets allowed.

Disclaimer:
Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.

(RLNE2630633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

