1009 W. 21st Street

Lovely 2 bedroom Apartment w/ BRAND NEW UPDATES for Rent in Vancouver - 1009 W 21st St - Lovely 2 bedroom Apartment w/ ALL NEW UPDATES THROUGHOUT In Vancouver, available in early April 2020.



This unit offers 900 sq ft of space and features:



* 2 floors

* 2 Bedrooms

* 1 Bathroom

* Remodeled Kitchen

* Living Room

* Dining Room

* Laundry Hook-ups

* Fenced in Patio

* Water/ Sewer/ Garbage is PAID!

* ALL NEW UPDATED CABINETS

* ALL NEW FLOORING

* NEW PAINT

* NEW DOORS AND TRIM !



This home is located in the Vancouver School District within the boundaries of:



Elementary: Harney

Middle: Discovery

High School: Hudsons Bay



* Available dates listed above are tentative and do NOT reflect actual move in dates



This stunning home will not be available for long, so contact Premier Property Management, Inc. today to schedule a showing!!! Showings are available Mon-Thur 9:30-5 and Friday 9:30-4:30, simply call 360-546-1554.



**Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice



Also available online at www.premiervancouver.com



Equal Opportunity Housing Provider



Lease Terms:

Twelve (12) Month Residential Agreement required.



Application Information:

Application required. Application fee is $60.00 per adult (18 years or older). Application checks credit, criminal background, civil records including eviction history, rental history, employment/income, and personal references.



Security Deposit Terms: $1050.00

$300.00 of the security deposit listed above is a non-refundable move-in fee. The remainder is fully refundable. Deposit amount is on approved credit and may be increased depending upon qualification.



Pet Terms:

Sorry, no pets allowed.



Disclaimer:

Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.



(RLNE2630633)