All apartments in University Place
Find more places like 6618 60th St W..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
University Place, WA
/
6618 60th St W.
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6618 60th St W.
6618 60th Street West
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University Place
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6618 60th Street West, University Place, WA 98467
University Place
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
UP Home - Property Id: 234099
Very Clean Home in a quiet neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234099
Property Id 234099
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5682241)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6618 60th St W. have any available units?
6618 60th St W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
University Place, WA
.
What amenities does 6618 60th St W. have?
Some of 6618 60th St W.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6618 60th St W. currently offering any rent specials?
6618 60th St W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6618 60th St W. pet-friendly?
No, 6618 60th St W. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in University Place
.
Does 6618 60th St W. offer parking?
No, 6618 60th St W. does not offer parking.
Does 6618 60th St W. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6618 60th St W. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6618 60th St W. have a pool?
No, 6618 60th St W. does not have a pool.
Does 6618 60th St W. have accessible units?
No, 6618 60th St W. does not have accessible units.
Does 6618 60th St W. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6618 60th St W. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6618 60th St W. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6618 60th St W. does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
