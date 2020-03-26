All apartments in University Place
Find more places like 5713 64th Street West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Place, WA
/
5713 64th Street West
Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:30 PM

5713 64th Street West

5713 64th Street West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University Place
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5713 64th Street West, University Place, WA 98467
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Come view this spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex. It includes all kitchen appliances, as well as a full size washer and dryer in unit. Fenced yard with landscaping included. Only 15 minutes from JBLM. and close to shopping areas.

Rent: $1,395
Utilities (Water&Sewer): $100
Utilities (Electricity&Garbage): paid directly to utility company
Resident responsibility: Electricity, Water and Garbage
Security Deposit: $1,395
Admin Fee (one time, nonrefundable): $100

Managed by Prosper Property Management LLC

Please read our Rental Criteria before applying: http://www.prosperpropertymanagement.com/rental-criteria/

Visit our website to see other available units - http://www.prosperpropertymanagement.com/find-your-new-home/

Call or text today with questions (253) 948-6435

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5713 64th Street West have any available units?
5713 64th Street West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
Is 5713 64th Street West currently offering any rent specials?
5713 64th Street West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5713 64th Street West pet-friendly?
No, 5713 64th Street West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Place.
Does 5713 64th Street West offer parking?
No, 5713 64th Street West does not offer parking.
Does 5713 64th Street West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5713 64th Street West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5713 64th Street West have a pool?
No, 5713 64th Street West does not have a pool.
Does 5713 64th Street West have accessible units?
No, 5713 64th Street West does not have accessible units.
Does 5713 64th Street West have units with dishwashers?
No, 5713 64th Street West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5713 64th Street West have units with air conditioning?
No, 5713 64th Street West does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West
University Place, WA 98466
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W
University Place, WA 98466

Similar Pages

University Place 1 BedroomsUniversity Place 2 Bedrooms
University Place 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUniversity Place Apartments with Washer-Dryer
University Place Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WA
Lake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College