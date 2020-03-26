5713 64th Street West

Amenities

in unit laundry

Come view this spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex. It includes all kitchen appliances, as well as a full size washer and dryer in unit. Fenced yard with landscaping included. Only 15 minutes from JBLM. and close to shopping areas.



Rent: $1,395

Utilities (Water&Sewer): $100

Utilities (Electricity&Garbage): paid directly to utility company

Resident responsibility: Electricity, Water and Garbage

Security Deposit: $1,395

Admin Fee (one time, nonrefundable): $100



Managed by Prosper Property Management LLC



Please read our Rental Criteria before applying: http://www.prosperpropertymanagement.com/rental-criteria/



Visit our website to see other available units - http://www.prosperpropertymanagement.com/find-your-new-home/



Call or text today with questions (253) 948-6435



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.