Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

5101 Sunset Drive W

5101 Sunset Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

5101 Sunset Drive West, University Place, WA 98467
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Updated Rambler on Quiet University Place Dead End Street - **Application Pending **

**Due to Covid -19 we will only be scheduling property showings on a limited basis. If you are interested in scheduling viewing for this unit please email Richard@havenrent.com for details**

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Updated University Place Rambler is waiting for you! Updated bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include glass top stove, new refrigerator, new dishwasher and new built in microwave. Plenty of cabinets and counter space with subway tile back splash. Eating area right off kitchen that leads to large deck and backyard space. New flooring and fresh paint in all rooms. Master with en suite bath. Both bathrooms have been updated with new tile and fixtures. Large sunken living room with vaulted ceilings. New washer and dryer included! 2 car attached garage with work bench as well as landscape shed in large backyard. Close to Chambers Bay, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, JBLM, Drum Elementary, Curtis Junior and High School and much much more!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7CZGiHwnNg

Rental Requirements:
600 Credit Score Minimum all parties 18 years and older
Income 3x Monthly Rent 7050.00 minimum per month
3 Years Verifiable Rental History

Jason@havenrent.com
#3107

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5615527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 Sunset Drive W have any available units?
5101 Sunset Drive W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 5101 Sunset Drive W have?
Some of 5101 Sunset Drive W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 Sunset Drive W currently offering any rent specials?
5101 Sunset Drive W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 Sunset Drive W pet-friendly?
No, 5101 Sunset Drive W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Place.
Does 5101 Sunset Drive W offer parking?
Yes, 5101 Sunset Drive W offers parking.
Does 5101 Sunset Drive W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5101 Sunset Drive W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 Sunset Drive W have a pool?
No, 5101 Sunset Drive W does not have a pool.
Does 5101 Sunset Drive W have accessible units?
No, 5101 Sunset Drive W does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 Sunset Drive W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5101 Sunset Drive W has units with dishwashers.
Does 5101 Sunset Drive W have units with air conditioning?
No, 5101 Sunset Drive W does not have units with air conditioning.

