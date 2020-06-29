5101 Sunset Drive W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Updated Rambler on Quiet University Place Dead End Street - **Application Pending **



**Due to Covid -19 we will only be scheduling property showings on a limited basis. If you are interested in scheduling viewing for this unit please email Richard@havenrent.com for details**



3 Bedroom 2 Bath Updated University Place Rambler is waiting for you! Updated bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include glass top stove, new refrigerator, new dishwasher and new built in microwave. Plenty of cabinets and counter space with subway tile back splash. Eating area right off kitchen that leads to large deck and backyard space. New flooring and fresh paint in all rooms. Master with en suite bath. Both bathrooms have been updated with new tile and fixtures. Large sunken living room with vaulted ceilings. New washer and dryer included! 2 car attached garage with work bench as well as landscape shed in large backyard. Close to Chambers Bay, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, JBLM, Drum Elementary, Curtis Junior and High School and much much more!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7CZGiHwnNg



Rental Requirements:

600 Credit Score Minimum all parties 18 years and older

Income 3x Monthly Rent 7050.00 minimum per month

3 Years Verifiable Rental History



Jason@havenrent.com

#3107



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5615527)