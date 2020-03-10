All apartments in University Place
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:58 AM

3010 Morrison Rd. W. B

3010 Morrison Road West · No Longer Available
Location

3010 Morrison Road West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bedroom Home in Desirable University Place! - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $1,875.00
Available: 7/10/2019
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $1,875.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Renter's Insurance Required

Description:
Step inside and take some time to relax in your new home! Enjoy the main floor with Fire Place, Bath, dining room, fully equipped kitchen and cable ready. Upstairs there are two standard bedrooms with shared bathroom and the large Master suite with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Easy access to Gig Harbor, north to Seattle or South to Olympia.

Our pet policy allows for 1 pet, 25 Lbs max.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE3730841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 Morrison Rd. W. B have any available units?
3010 Morrison Rd. W. B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 3010 Morrison Rd. W. B have?
Some of 3010 Morrison Rd. W. B's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 Morrison Rd. W. B currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Morrison Rd. W. B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Morrison Rd. W. B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 Morrison Rd. W. B is pet friendly.
Does 3010 Morrison Rd. W. B offer parking?
No, 3010 Morrison Rd. W. B does not offer parking.
Does 3010 Morrison Rd. W. B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 Morrison Rd. W. B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Morrison Rd. W. B have a pool?
No, 3010 Morrison Rd. W. B does not have a pool.
Does 3010 Morrison Rd. W. B have accessible units?
No, 3010 Morrison Rd. W. B does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Morrison Rd. W. B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 Morrison Rd. W. B has units with dishwashers.
Does 3010 Morrison Rd. W. B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3010 Morrison Rd. W. B does not have units with air conditioning.
