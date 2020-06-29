All apartments in University Place
Home
/
University Place, WA
/
2913 Glendale Dr. W.
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

2913 Glendale Dr. W.

2913 Glendale Drive West · No Longer Available
University Place
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2913 Glendale Drive West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning and Newly Remodeled Home in University Place. Great location, Short walk from Desirable UP School Districts, Easy access to JBLM and Freeways! - Address: 2913 Glendale Drive W., University Place, WA 98466

Quick Feature List:
Bedroom(s): 3
Bathroom(s): 2
Parking: 2 Car Garage + RV Parking
Square Ft: Approx. 1,172
Heating: Forced Air
Cooling: No
Floor(s): Hardwood Laminate and Carpet
Gated Community: No
Available: Now
Animals: Subject to Approval See Pet Policy Below
Rent: $1,795.00
Deposit: $1,750.00
Lease Term: 1 Year
Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net
Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older
Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm
Office Phone: 253.537.6500

Stunning and Newly Remodeled Home in University Place. Great location, Short walk from Desirable UP School Districts, Easy access to JBLM and Freeways!
Cozy Kitchen
- Stainless-Steel Appliances
- Refrigerator will be installed prior to occupancy
- Beautiful Cabinetry
- Gorgeous Quartz Countertops
- Beautiful Backsplash
- Natural Lighting
Dining Area
- Sliding Screen Door offering Access to Deck
- Hardwood Laminate Flooring
Great Room
- Hardwood Laminate Flooring
3 Bedrooms
- Two Bedrooms Located Upstairs w/Hardwood Flooring
- One Bedroom Located Downstairs w/Carpet
2 Bathrooms
- One Bathroom with Double Vanity located upstairs
- One Full Bathroom located downstairs
Utility Area
- Hook Ups
2 Car Garage
- Shelving
- Storage Space
Back Yard
- Fully Fenced Backyard
- Shed offering extra storage
Front Yard
- Nicely Landscaped
- Plenty of Shrubbery
- Great Curb Appeal

School Information:
To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.

Pet Policy:
All Animals are subject to approval. If approved, tenants are required to pay the following:
- Minimum of $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.
- Minimum of $25.00 pet rent per pet each month.
This fee and monthly rent are based on the size and breed of the pets that will be living at the property. Max 2 pets total: Dogs & Cats 20lbs or less. The pet must be of age 1 or older. No Puppies or Kittens. Must be Indoor Potty-Trained. We have a restricted breed list, please visit our website under the FAQ Tab https://nrbproperties.net/faq/.
1. Up to date shot records required! Must indicate the animals age, breed and weight.
2. Proof of County License required!
3. Renters insurance is required!

Additional Information:
- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.
- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.
- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.
- Sprinkler System is installed for the yard.
- Fireplace and Stove is not to be used.

We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.

If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net
NRB Property Management, LLC
PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387
Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.

(RLNE4921512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 Glendale Dr. W. have any available units?
2913 Glendale Dr. W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 2913 Glendale Dr. W. have?
Some of 2913 Glendale Dr. W.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 Glendale Dr. W. currently offering any rent specials?
2913 Glendale Dr. W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 Glendale Dr. W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2913 Glendale Dr. W. is pet friendly.
Does 2913 Glendale Dr. W. offer parking?
Yes, 2913 Glendale Dr. W. offers parking.
Does 2913 Glendale Dr. W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2913 Glendale Dr. W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 Glendale Dr. W. have a pool?
No, 2913 Glendale Dr. W. does not have a pool.
Does 2913 Glendale Dr. W. have accessible units?
No, 2913 Glendale Dr. W. does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 Glendale Dr. W. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2913 Glendale Dr. W. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2913 Glendale Dr. W. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2913 Glendale Dr. W. does not have units with air conditioning.
