furnished apartments
32 Furnished Apartments for rent in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
1 Unit Available
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
22651 NE Alder Crest Dr Unit 101
22651 Northeast Alder Crest Drive, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1389 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty and spacious, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Apartment home property rental in the Union Hill-Novelty Hill, Redmond.
Results within 5 miles of Union Hill-Novelty Hill
Verified
18 Units Available
Overlake
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,679
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,724
1346 sqft
Right next to Microsoft. Close to Highway 520, Nintendo of America, Cascadia Montessori School, Marymoor Park, Bellevue Golf Course, Sammamish Valley, Redmond Town Center. Amenities include 2 tennis courts, basketball court, heated pool, play area, 2 dry-cedar saunas, newly renovated interiors.
Verified
15 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,664
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1148 sqft
Close to Sammamish River Trail, The Stroll, Edge Skate Park, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park, Redmond Library, Trader Joe's. Amenities include a crossfit/yoga studio, movie theater with big-screen projector, dog-wash station, ski storage, electric charging stations, outdoor hot tub, bike storage.
Verified
32 Units Available
Overlake
eaves Redmond Campus
15606 NE 40th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,541
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,653
1266 sqft
Great Redmond Apartments sit just across the road from Microsoft's headquarters. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, walk-in closets, and granite counters. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified
26 Units Available
Idylwood
AVA Esterra Park
15301 NE Turing St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,610
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1130 sqft
AVA is a new living space, minutes from it all. With original features in every home and creative spaces throughout , you have it made in Redmond.
Verified
13 Units Available
Willows-Rose Hill
The Summit
14820 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1004 sqft
Luxury apartment community features units with granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale amenities include package receiving, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub for relaxation and convenience. Proximity to SR-520 and Downtown Redmond.
Verified
15 Units Available
Overlake
Bell Overlake
3040 148th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,535
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1072 sqft
Bell Overlake Apartments brings upscale amenities and excellent service to our residents. We offer studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes that brings unparalleled luxury without sacrificing comfort.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Redmond
16275 NE 85th Street Unit 203
16275 Northeast 85th Street, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LIMITED OFFER ONLY! Hurry!!! Enjoy a month free of rent if you sign a lease on or before July 31!!! For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 Unit Available
Northeast Bellevue
14425 NE 40th St Unit C104
14425 Northeast 40th Street, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before July 31, 2020.
1 Unit Available
Crossroads
1007 156th Ave NE Unit #B212
1007 156th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Gorgeous, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 2nd-floor condo home property rental in the Crossroads neighborhood in Bellevue.
1 Unit Available
Overlake
5211 155th Avenue Northeast
5211 155th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1200 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 Unit Available
Sammamish-East Lake Hills
15925 Southeast 3rd St
15925 Southeast 3rd Street, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1670 sqft
For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Union Hill-Novelty Hill
Verified
12 Units Available
Newport Crossing
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1223 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
Verified
10 Units Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1034 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments with modern kitchen, fireplace, walk-in closets, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy gym, bocce court, bbq/grill, garage parking, pet-friendly. Bothell neighborhood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Public transit available.
Verified
11 Units Available
Talus
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At the Estates at Cougar Mountain enjoy rare luxury and convenient apartment living in a beautiful, peaceful and protected natural setting, all within minutes of Seattle and Bellevue's city lights.
Verified
11 Units Available
Northwest Bellevue
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,671
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community can easily get to Bovee Park and Yarrow Bay from this property. Community features include garage parking, sauna, EV charging stations, and short-term leases. Apartments have walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
38 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,463
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,998
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1099 sqft
Close to I-405, Bellevue Library, Robert E. McCormick Park, Ashwood Playfield, The Shops at The Bravern, Overlake Hospital Medical Center, Bellvue Place, Lake Bellevue, Whole Foods. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, onsite zipcar, fitness trail, personal training programs, onsite retail.
Verified
12 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,686
1077 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,987
1684 sqft
Ashton Bellevue affords residents glorious views of the surrounding landmarks and classic Northwest vistas. Beautiful amenities await you. Designer-inspired elements and finishes everywhere you turn. Spacious, open floor plans.
Verified
35 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Avalon Towers Bellevue
10349 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,600
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,239
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1223 sqft
A block away from Bellevue Square. Rooftop clubhouse for events, a lounge area, and a sundeck where residents can relax. Residences equipped with modern cooking range, fireplace and in-unit laundry.
Verified
11 Units Available
Northwest Bellevue
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,575
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated across from a Park and Ride and close to shops, restaurants and green spaces in vibrant Downtown Kirkland. Modern apartment community with a theater room, fitness center and rooftop patio. Garage parking available.
Verified
7 Units Available
Echo Ridge Apartments
34907 SE Kinsey St, Snoqualmie, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1309 sqft
An upscale, inviting community with plenty of green space, well-manicured lawns, and a fitness center. Pet-friendly for both dogs and cats. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
24 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,795
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,249
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
929 sqft
This community is within walking distance of Lincoln Square South and Downtown Park. This non-smoking community also boasts a resident lounge and hot tub. Inside these homes are Energy Star appliances and audio systems.
Verified
13 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Soma Towers North
288 106th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,649
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,399
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,049
977 sqft
Contemporary apartments with excellent views. Granite counters and energy-efficient appliances in each unit. Community gym, media room, pool tables, and quiet library room. Nearby dining at Sushi Maru, Lot No. 3, and other fine restaurants.
Verified
5 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Borgata Apartment Homes
37 103rd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,937
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,104
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,924
1145 sqft
Right next to Downtown Park in Bellevue. Close to Hillfair Shopping Center, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square Mall, I-405, The Shops at The Bravern. Small scale, pet-friendly boutique community with onsite storage, bike storage, Bellevue Park and city views.
