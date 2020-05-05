All apartments in Union Hill-Novelty Hill
Find more places like 12624 237th Way NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
/
12624 237th Way NE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

12624 237th Way NE

12624 237th Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12624 237th Way Northeast, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA 98053
Union Hill-Novelty Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5709253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12624 237th Way NE have any available units?
12624 237th Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA.
Is 12624 237th Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
12624 237th Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12624 237th Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 12624 237th Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union Hill-Novelty Hill.
Does 12624 237th Way NE offer parking?
No, 12624 237th Way NE does not offer parking.
Does 12624 237th Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12624 237th Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12624 237th Way NE have a pool?
No, 12624 237th Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 12624 237th Way NE have accessible units?
No, 12624 237th Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12624 237th Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12624 237th Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12624 237th Way NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12624 237th Way NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADuvall, WAWoodinville, WAKlahanie, WANewcastle, WASnoqualmie, WAMonroe, WA
Mill Creek East, WAMercer Island, WABothell West, WAKenmore, WAMill Creek, WAMartha Lake, WAFairwood, WAAlderwood Manor, WALake Forest Park, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WATukwila, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College