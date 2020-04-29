Amenities

1914 South 3rd Avenue Available 05/25/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with 2 Car Garage - 1914 S. 3rd Ave, Yakima WA

Rent $725, Deposit $650, Expected Availability June 1st - 7th (Subject to the current tenant returning keys and leaving the unit rent ready.)



1 bedroom, 1 bath home, featuring a large 2 car garage, fenced back yard. Electric heat forced air. Yard is large. Vinyl double pane windows. Lots of nice trees surrounding the property. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.



Pets OK with additional deposit and Pet Rent



UNITS MAY BE OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS

SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



Drive by, then call 509-424-0855 for appointment

Por favor proporcione su propio intrprete!!



*PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO OCCUPANCY*



Seller is a licensed Real Estate Broker in Washington State

Visit our website for an application and full property listing

This property professionally managed by Wilson Real Estate Management



