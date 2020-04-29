All apartments in Union Gap
Union Gap, WA
1914 South 3rd Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020

1914 South 3rd Avenue

1914 South 3rd Avenue · (509) 853-1060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1914 South 3rd Avenue, Union Gap, WA 98903

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1914 South 3rd Avenue · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1914 South 3rd Avenue Available 05/25/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with 2 Car Garage - 1914 S. 3rd Ave, Yakima WA
Rent $725, Deposit $650, Expected Availability June 1st - 7th (Subject to the current tenant returning keys and leaving the unit rent ready.)

1 bedroom, 1 bath home, featuring a large 2 car garage, fenced back yard. Electric heat forced air. Yard is large. Vinyl double pane windows. Lots of nice trees surrounding the property. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.

Pets OK with additional deposit and Pet Rent

UNITS MAY BE OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS
SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Drive by, then call 509-424-0855 for appointment
Por favor proporcione su propio intrprete!!

*PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO OCCUPANCY*

Seller is a licensed Real Estate Broker in Washington State
Visit our website for an application and full property listing
This property professionally managed by Wilson Real Estate Management

(RLNE2552885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

