Amenities
1914 South 3rd Avenue Available 05/25/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with 2 Car Garage - 1914 S. 3rd Ave, Yakima WA
Rent $725, Deposit $650, Expected Availability June 1st - 7th (Subject to the current tenant returning keys and leaving the unit rent ready.)
1 bedroom, 1 bath home, featuring a large 2 car garage, fenced back yard. Electric heat forced air. Yard is large. Vinyl double pane windows. Lots of nice trees surrounding the property. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.
Pets OK with additional deposit and Pet Rent
UNITS MAY BE OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS
SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Drive by, then call 509-424-0855 for appointment
Por favor proporcione su propio intrprete!!
*PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO OCCUPANCY*
Seller is a licensed Real Estate Broker in Washington State
Visit our website for an application and full property listing
This property professionally managed by Wilson Real Estate Management
(RLNE2552885)